OnePlus hosted a launch event in China today, wherein it launched the much-awaited OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Buds Z2. The highlights of the TWS earbuds are their 38-hour battery life and active noise cancellation feature. Just like the OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 India launch date has not been announced yet. The newly-launched earbuds also come with IP55 sweat and water-resistant rating.

OnePlus Buds Z2 pricing

The OnePlus Buds Z2 is priced at CNY 499 (approx Rs 5,480) in China. In terms of colours, the earbuds will be available in Day White and Night Black colour variants. Also Read - OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Buds Z2 features and specifications

The OnePlus Buds Z2 comes with an active noise cancellation feature, 38-hour battery life and a 94 ms low-latency mode. As for design, just like its predecessors, it comes with silicone tips and a long stem. The earbuds come with 11 mm drivers that support Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For the unaware, the predecessor of these earbuds, OnePlus Buds Z, comes with a 10 mm driver unit. These earbuds were launched at Rs 2,999 in India.

According to the company, the earbuds can offer active noise cancellation up to 40db. The earbuds also offer a transparency mode that allows users to be aware of their surroundings while listening to music. Apart from this, users can make calls from the earbuds as it comes with three microphones. They can even use multiple touch controls to operate the earbuds.

In terms of battery, the earbuds take 90 minutes to fully charge and use a Type-C port for charging.