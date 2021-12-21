OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are already available in the global market for a price under $100, and a new report suggests that the earphones might arrive in the Indian market soon but with a cheaper price tag. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?

As per the tipster Yoges Brar, the second iteration of OnePlus Buds Z earphones might be introduced for Rs 4,999 in India. The details about the price were shared by the tipster in collaboration with the outlet 91Mobiles. The report reveals that OnePlus would initially release the Pearl White colour option, while the Obsidian Black option will be offered at a later date.

While the report revealed the India price, there weren't details on the launch date. Past leaks suggested the earbuds debut in early 2022.

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 was initially introduced in China for a price of CNY 499 (around Rs 6,000). It was later launched in the US and UK markets. Successor to the affordable OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds, the Buds Z2 feature 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers and three microphones that are calibrated to reduce ambient noise. The earbuds have a transparency mode that allows hearing surrounding sound and come with Dolby Atmos support. It has a low latency rate of as low as 94ms. The earbuds include a bunch of modes including Pro gaming mode, Cinematic movie, immersive music, and mobile gaming mode.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 carries a 40mAh battery each that is rated to deliver five hours of usage with ANC turned on, and seven hours without ANC. The USB-C charging case packs a 520mAh battery and the buds combined with the charging case are said to provide up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are IP55-rated water and dust resistant.