comscore OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch
News

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 might carry a cheaper price tag in India than the US variant tipped to launch in Pearl White colour option.

OnePlus-Buds-Z2

OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are already available in the global market for a price under $100, and a new report suggests that the earphones might arrive in the Indian market soon but with a cheaper price tag. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?

As per the tipster Yoges Brar, the second iteration of OnePlus Buds Z earphones might be introduced for Rs 4,999 in India. The details about the price were shared by the tipster in collaboration with the outlet 91Mobiles. The report reveals that OnePlus would initially release the Pearl White colour option, while the Obsidian Black option will be offered at a later date. Also Read - OnePlus Buds Z2 with ANC support, 11mm drivers and more launched: Check details

While the report revealed the India price, there weren’t details on the launch date. Past leaks suggested the earbuds debut in early 2022. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

OnePlus Buds Z2 specifications

OnePlus Buds Z2 was initially introduced in China for a price of CNY 499 (around Rs 6,000). It was later launched in the US and UK markets. Successor to the affordable OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds, the Buds Z2 feature 11mm bass-tuned dynamic drivers and three microphones that are calibrated to reduce ambient noise. The earbuds have a transparency mode that allows hearing surrounding sound and come with Dolby Atmos support. It has a low latency rate of as low as 94ms. The earbuds include a bunch of modes including Pro gaming mode, Cinematic movie, immersive music, and mobile gaming mode.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 carries a 40mAh battery each that is rated to deliver five hours of usage with ANC turned on, and seven hours without ANC. The USB-C charging case packs a 520mAh battery and the buds combined with the charging case are said to provide up to 38 hours of playback on a single charge. The earbuds are IP55-rated water and dust resistant.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 21, 2021 8:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide
Telecom
Vodafone-idea (Vi) users can now get special phone numbers delivered at home: Step-by-step guide
OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Features

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021

Scanner Go App users and features

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched

How to save on Netflix, Disney+ Hotastar and Amazon Prime Video subscriptions

Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 price in India leaked online, suggest imminent launch
OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in January: Check specifications, price, features, release date, more
OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE spotted on BIS website: India launch soon?
OnePlus Buds Z2 with a longer battery and support for ANC launched

Wearables

OnePlus Buds Z2 with a longer battery and support for ANC launched
OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord 2 CE renders leaked: The images leak more than just the design

हिंदी समाचार

Jio के साथ जुड़े 17.6 लाख नए ग्राहक, Airtel और Voda-idea को हुआ 14.5 लाख यूजर्स का नुकसान

Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (21st December): आज के रिडीम कोड से मिलेंगे दो धांसू रिवॉर्ड्स

लोकसभा में लॉन्च हुआ LS Member App, सदन की लाइव स्ट्रीम के साथ मिलेगी हर सांसद की जानकारी

WhatsApp नंबर बदलना है बहुत आसान, बस फॉलो करें ये स्टेप्स

Vivo V23 Pro 5G के फ्रंट डिजाइन का हुआ खुलासा, दो धांसू सेल्फी कैमरों के साथ लॉन्च होगा फोन

Latest Videos

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message

News

How to reply to specific message on Instagram DM | How to reply on Instagram Message
Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India

Features

Scanner Go App | Best Scanner App ? Lets Find out | BGR India
Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab 8 Launched | BGR India Shorts
Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

Aadhaar Cards May Soon Use Artificial Intelligence, BlockChain, Machine Learning for Safety

News

From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Features
From metaverse and NFTs, here are the top tech trends of 2021
Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details

Entertainment

Disney+ Hotstar offering new plan priced at Rs 49 for some users: Check details
Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason

News

Apple supplier Foxconn s Chennai plant will be shut for this week: Know reason
Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content

News

Centre bans 20 YouTube channels from Pakistan for sharing anti-India content
Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

News

Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India: Report

new arrivals in india

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Best Sellers