OnePlus just launched its OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 and Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour option in India. Here's a close look at the audio accessories.

OnePlus-Bullets-Wireless-Z2

(Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus just launched its 10 Pro flagship smartphone in India. Along with the smartphone, the company also launched its Bullets Wireless Z2 and a Radiant Silver colour option of the Buds Pro. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 is the successor to the Bullets Wireless Z. They come with 12.4mm drivers along with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Android 12 OS launched starting at Rs 66,999

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Price in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 are priced at Rs 1,999 and will be made available in Magico Black and Beam Blue colour options. The neckband style Bluetooth earbuds will be going on sale via the company’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and its stores starting April 5. Also Read - Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2: Specifications

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 feature an angled in-ear style design with the neckband made up of skin-friendly silicone material. They sport 12.4mm drivers, and support AAC and SBC codecs. Just like their predecessors, they also feature magnetic buds to bring the auto-pause and play feature. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G prices slashed in India ahead of OnePlus 10 Pro launch on March 31

The buds are rated for 102dB sound pressure level and come with a range of up to 10 metres. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating. Just like its predecessor, these also include in-line volume controls and a multi-function button.

All of this is backed by a 200mAh battery, which the company claims is rated for 30 hours of audio playback. The company claims that the buds can provide a playtime of 20 minutes on a 10-minute charge, and can fully charge from zero to 100 percent within 30 minutes.

(Image: OnePlus)

Apart from the Bullets Wireless Z2, the company has also launched the Buds Pro Radiant Silver colour option, which is priced at Rs 9,990. They are similar in terms of specifications to the Matte Black and Glossy colour options, which are already available in the market.

  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 8:31 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 31, 2022 8:41 PM IST

