OnePlus fitness band to launch with price under Rs 3,000

Most smartphone manufacturers from Xiaomi to Realme now make fitness bands. We have witnessed the launch of several new smart fitness bands this year. It now seems 2021 is going to be even bigger as OnePlus plans to enter the space and gearing up towards it. A new report coming from Android Central suggests that OnePlus will launch a fitness band in 2021.

The report also reveals that with the fitness band the company will take on the likes of Xiaomi's Mi Band 5, which gained wide popularity in the country ever since its launch. The fitness band from OnePlus will retail for as low as $40, roughly around Rs 2,900. The Mi Band 5 retails for Rs 2499 in India.

We believe, if OnePlus really introduces its fitness band for such a competitive price it can disrupt the market completely. There are many good fitness band available in the Indian market from brands like Amazfit, Xiaomi, Realme, among others.

The fitness band is said to be called OnePlus Band. The band is said to come with features such as an AMOLED display, multi-day battery and support for water resistance. The fitness band is said to arrive in India first followed by other markets.

When will OnePlus Band launch?

Well, the report that confirmed the OnePlus fitness band suggests that it could launch before the end of March 2021. The report also revealed that the fitness band will go official just a few weeks before the launch of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This means the next flagship smartphone series from the brand will go official around February or March.

Well, we would suggest that you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the brand to reveal official details.

OnePlus smartwatch in the works

Besides the fitness band, the Chinese tech giant is also working on a smartwatch. The OnePlus smartwatch is in the development stage, CEO Pete Lau confirmed a few weeks ago. Lau previously confirmed that OnePlus smartwatch will launch early 2021. It is also possible that the company launch the fitness band and smartwatch together at the same online launch event.