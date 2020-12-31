comscore OnePlus fitness band to launch with price under Rs 3,000 | BGR India
News

OnePlus fitness band to launch with price under Rs 3,000

Wearables

OnePlus fitness band is in the works. It is said to go official ahead of OnePlus 9 series. The launch could be schedule in the first half of 2021.

OnePlus fitness band

Representational image

Most smartphone manufacturers from Xiaomi to Realme now make fitness bands. We have witnessed the launch of several new smart fitness bands this year. It now seems 2021 is going to be even bigger as OnePlus plans to enter the space and gearing up towards it. A new report coming from Android Central suggests that OnePlus will launch a fitness band in 2021. Also Read - OnePlus 8T gets OnePlus Store app, Nov 2020 security patch with new OxygenOS update

The report also reveals that with the fitness band the company will take on the likes of Xiaomi’s Mi Band 5, which gained wide popularity in the country ever since its launch. The fitness band from OnePlus will retail for as low as $40, roughly around Rs 2,900. The Mi Band 5 retails for Rs 2499 in India. Also Read - OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.10 with December 2020 Security Patch

We believe, if OnePlus really introduces its fitness band for such a competitive price it can disrupt the market completely. There are many good fitness band available in the Indian market from brands like Amazfit, Xiaomi, Realme, among others. Also Read - OnePlus 9 prototype was on sale for $6,000 on eBay but don't get too excited

The fitness band is said to be called OnePlus Band. The band is said to come with features such as an AMOLED display, multi-day battery and support for water resistance. The fitness band is said to arrive in India first followed by other markets.

When will OnePlus Band launch?

Well, the report that confirmed the OnePlus fitness band suggests that it could launch before the end of March 2021. The report also revealed that the fitness band will go official just a few weeks before the launch of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. This means the next flagship smartphone series from the brand will go official around February or March.

Well, we would suggest that you take this piece of information with a pinch of salt and wait for the brand to reveal official details.

OnePlus smartwatch in the works

Besides the fitness band, the Chinese tech giant is also working on a smartwatch. The OnePlus smartwatch is in the development stage, CEO Pete Lau confirmed a few weeks ago. Lau previously confirmed that OnePlus smartwatch will launch early 2021. It is also possible that the company launch the fitness band and smartwatch together at the same online launch event.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 12:56 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 31, 2020 1:08 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus fitness band is in the works
Wearables
OnePlus fitness band is in the works
WhatsApp will not work on these phones from January 1, 2021

Apps

WhatsApp will not work on these phones from January 1, 2021

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

Apps

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

WhatsApp expected to add these features for its users in 2021

Apps

WhatsApp expected to add these features for its users in 2021

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

News

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful

New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party

Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store

BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

WhatsApp tips and tricks: 5 features you might not know

How to file Income Tax Return for FY 2019-20 online

JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, benefits, validity

Best WhatsApp features of 2020 in our opinion

How to send Happy New Year 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus fitness band is in the works

Wearables

OnePlus fitness band is in the works
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
Best Camera Phone under 40000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000

हिंदी समाचार

OPPO Reno5 4G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 44 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी कैमरा

LG Stylo 7 स्मार्टफोन का डिजाइन आया सामने, Samsung Galaxy Note सीरीज को देगा टक्कर

CES 2021 : Samsung 6 जनवरी को पेश करेगा नए प्रोडक्ट्स, Galaxy 21 सीरीज भी होगी लॉन्च?

Nokia 7.3 5G को किया गया स्पॉट, दमदार बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

Motorola Nio की डिटेल्स आई सामने, इन फीचर्स के साथ जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
News
Google Doodle New Year's Eve 2020 is fun, colourful
New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party

Apps

New year's curfew killing the mood? Here are five apps to help organize a virtual party
Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?

News

Did Samsung just confirm the Galaxy S21 launch date?
Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store

News

Google now lists all of its premium subscriptions on its online store
BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

News

BenQ has launched its new eye-care entertainment monitors in India

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers