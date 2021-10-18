comscore OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched in India at Rs 16,999
News

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch launched at Rs 16,999: When and where to buy

Wearables

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch allows users to can change the UI of the watch depending on the Hogwarts house of their choice-Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw.

OnePlus watch

OnePlus has finally launched the Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch in India at Rs 16,999. The new limited edition of the smartwatch has been launched in collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The smartwatch comes with watch faces inspired by the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Also Read - Top 5 Smart TV deals under Rs 20,000 in Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Users can change the UI of the watch depending on the Hogwarts house of their choice-Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw. In addition, users will also have an option to use the Hogwarts crest or its silhouette as their watch face. Also Read - Phones launching next week: Pixel 6 series, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Motorola Edge S, more

OnePlus watch, OnePlus, OnePlus Harry Potter Also Read - Phones launched last week: Realme GT Neo 2, Moto E40, OnePlus 9RT, and more

In terms of design, the smartwatch comes with “a vegan leather band embossed with the Hogwarts crest”. As per OnePlus, “the corrosion-resistant case also comes with a lightning bolt, reminiscent of Harry Potter’s iconic scar, inscribed on the power button.”

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch pricing, availability, sale offers

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. It will be available for purchase on 21 October at 12 pm across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Red Cable Club app, and offline OnePlus Experience Stores.

In terms of sale offers, buyers can get a Rs 1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank Cards. The company will also host an early access sale on 20 October at 12 pm on OnePlus Store App.

For the unversed, the original OnePlus Watch was launched in India earlier this year at Rs 16,999.

OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch specifications

The OnePlus Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels screen resolution. It offers more than 110 workout modes and several health-focused features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, among others.

Similar to the standard OnePlus Watch, the Harry Potter Limited Edition Watch packs features such as Bluetooth, GPS, IP68 rating, 5ATM water resistance, and more. It includes a 402mAh battery with support for Warp Charge fast charging. The company claims it can deliver a week’s battery life with 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in just five minutes.

  Published Date: October 18, 2021 12:57 PM IST

