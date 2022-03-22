comscore OnePlus might launch a smartwatch and TWS earbuds with Nord branding
OnePlus Nord smartwatch and Nord TWS earbuds might debut in India soon

OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds are likely to come with ANC and low latency for a good gaming experience.

OnePlus is planning to expand its Nord series portfolio and dabble into the smartwatch and TWS earbuds segment. As per a recent report by 91Mobiles, the company is likely to launch a Nord smartwatch and Nord TWS earbuds soon. Going by tipster Yogesh Brar, OnePlus is working on a Nord branded smartwatch that is likely to launch alongside OnePlus Nord 3 in July this year. Also Read - OnePlus might launch these six smartphones until September 2022: Check details

In terms of pricing, the OnePlus Nord smartwatch is expected to be priced under Rs 10,000 in India. It might cost somewhere between Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000. Moving on to the design, the smartwatch might come with a colour touchscreen round display. It is likely to come with features including a heart rate sensor, SpO2 monitor, sleep tracking, step count, smartphone notifications, music control and more. Also Read - OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite spotted on certification sites with key details

Notably, it will be a Nord branded smartwatch, but the name of the watch is not yet revealed. Given the pricing, the upcoming OnePlus Nord smartwatch will lock horns with Xiaomi, Realme, Amazfit, boAT, and more in India. In terms of wearables, OnePlus currently offers a OnePlus Watch and a OnePlus Band in India. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

OnePlus Nord TWS earbuds are likely to come with ANC and low latency for a good gaming experience. As per the report, the earbuds will come in a black colour option and will have golden colour physical buttons. They will have an in-ear style silicone ear tips design. The OnePlus branding on the case is also in gold colour and is pretty prominent as well.

For the unversed, OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus 10 Pro in India soon. The company has started teasing the smartphone on its social media handles.

The 2022 roadmap of OnePlus has been tipped online. According to this leak, OnePlus is likely to launch six new smartphones before 2022. These smartphones include OnePlus 10 Pro, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 3, OnePlus 10 Ultra, OnePlus Nord 2T and OnePlus 10R.

