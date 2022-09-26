OnePlus has confirmed to launch its Nord Watch in India. The tech giant has started drip-feeding the specifications ahead of the official launch. The latest tweet confirms that the smartwatch will come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen that offers 500 nits of peak brightness and a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels. Additionally, it will come with a 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch leak hints at price under Rs 10,000, 10-day battery life

OnePlus also revealed that the smartwatch will come with 100+ online customisable watchfaces. OnePlus Nord Watch will come with 105 sports modes that include outdoor walking, cycling, cricket, yoga and more.

Notably, the launch date of the smartwatch is yet to be announced.

Get Moving with the all new OnePlus Nord Smartwatch. Coming Soon! https://t.co/jmI62kY6ya pic.twitter.com/6i1orAYQSn — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 19, 2022

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the smartwatch will come with a square-shaped display. It will come with black silicone straps. The teaser shared by the company also hints at curved edges and a physical button which could be a crown, just like Apple Watch.

As per a previous report, in terms of health-related features, the OnePlus Nord Watch will include menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking, heart rate measurement, and SpO2 measurement. It is expected to come with support for a brand-new N-Health app for customisation. It might use Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with smartphones. The smartwatch is is expected to come with a 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage.

OnePlus Nord Watch expected pricing

As per tipster Mukul Sharma, the smartwatch is likely to be priced at less than Rs 10,000 in India. OnePlus Watch is expected to go up against smartwatches by Xiaomi, Amazfit, Oppo and more. For the unversed, the OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India right now. Since the upcoming smartwatch comes with a “Nord” moniker, it is likely to be cheaper, especially when compared to the premium smartwatch.