OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India soon: Check expected price, features and more

OnePlus is expected to launch a bunch of new devices in India including the OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch and more Nord devices soon. Now, the Global technology brand OnePlus on Monday officially announced to bring its first smartwatch under Nord series in the Indian market. The company has shared a teaser image and confirmed the launch of upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch in the country soon. The company already has a OnePlus Watch that is currently priced at Rs 13,999. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10T, Realme Narzo 50A and more

The OnePlus Nord Watch was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website as well, hinting at an imminent launch. It is expected that the smartwatch will be a trickle-down version of the OnePlus Watch that was launched in April last year. This will be the company’s third wearable product after the Watch and OnePlus Band. In terms of pricing, the rumoured smartwatch is likely to be budget-friendly just like the Nord series smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition teased to launch in India soon

OnePlus Nord Watch is also expected to come with features like a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitor. For the unversed, the highlights of the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, among others. Also Read - Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, iQoo

To recall, OnePlus recently launched its first-ever pair of Nord earphones in India at a price of Rs 799. The highlights of these earphones include 9.2 mm dynamic drivers, inline mic and button controls and magnetic clips. These earphones can be used in smartphones that feature a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones come with support for 3.5mm wired connectivity. They come with 9.2mm dynamic drivers and look similar to the company’s OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband. The Nord earphones come with a microphone and physical buttons for volume, and other tasks.