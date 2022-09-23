OnePlus Nord Watch price may be under Rs 10,000, launch soon

OnePlus Nord Watch is coming to India soon. While the company has not announced a date for the launch yet, speculation is that the OnePlus affordable smartwatch would arrive sometime towards the end of September, likely on September 28. Ahead of the launch, the latest leak has revealed key information about the OnePlus Nord Watch. The India price of the Nord Watch could be below Rs 10,000, the leak said. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India: Check expected price, features and more

Tipster Mukul Sharma claimed to have obtained a banner on Amazon India that suggested the OnePlus Nord Watch would cost under Rs 10,000. It makes sense for the company that is gradually turning its Nord sub-brand as an umbrella for affordable devices while the regular “OnePlus” moniker would go with flagship and premium products. At a sub-Rs 10,000 price, the OnePlus Nord Watch would go against the likes of smartwatches from boAt, Noise, Amazfit, Realme, and Redmi. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band and more, tipped to launch in India soon

A separate leak by 91Mobiles suggests the OnePlus Nord Watch will be available in blue and black, the latter being called the Midnight Black version. The report added that the upcoming Nord Watch would offer a battery life of 10 days, which is typical for a smartwatch that runs light software. Most smartwatches that are not based on Wear OS offer a longer battery life and the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch would not be an exception. That is good news for OnePlus loyalists who want a smartwatch at a low price. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch is now being tested in India: Report

OnePlus Nord Watch features

OnePlus has not said a lot about the Nord Watch, but the microsite on the Amazon India website has revealed some features ahead of the launch. We know that the OnePlus Nord Watch will come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED 2.5D display that has a resolution of 368×448 pixels and a peak brightness of 500 nits. The display would run a refresh rate of 60Hz. The software on the smartwatch would support over 100 watch faces, but all of them would not be readily on the smartwatch at once.

The health-centric features of the OnePlus Nord Watch will include menstrual cycle tracking, stress tracking, heart rate measurement, and SpO2 measurement. Rumours are also rife that the upcoming OnePlus Nord Watch would support a brand-new N-Health app for customisation. It will use Bluetooth 5.2 for pairing with smartphones.