comscore OnePlus Nord Watch is likely to be launched in Q3 2022: All you need to know
News

OnePlus Nord Watch is now being tested in India: Report

Wearables

Tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the OnePlus Nord Smartwatch will be launched in the third quarter of the year.

OnePlus Watch

OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord smartwatch in India soon. The company already has a OnePlus Watch that is currently priced at Rs 13,999. According to the tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), OnePlus is likely to launch a cheaper Nord smartwatch in the country. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T 5G listed on Amazon website, hints at imminent launch

For the unversed, OnePlus is set to launch OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset, a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging in India very soon. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2T launch date, price, and offers revealed before launch

OnePlus Nord Watch expected specifications

The tipster revealed that the testing of the smartwatch has already begun in India. Additionally, the OnePlus Nord Watch was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website as well, hinting at an imminent launch. This smartwatch is expected to launch sometime in Q3 2022. Also Read - OnePlus' popular physical alert-slider may soon become a rare sight: Here's why

Notably, much has not been revealed online as of now. It is expected that the rumoured smartwatch will be a trickle-down version of the OnePlus Watch that was launched in April last year. This will be the company’s third wearable product after the Watch and OnePlus Band. In terms of pricing, the rumoured smartwatch is likely to be budget-friendly just like the Nord series smartphones. Hence, it might be priced under Rs 13,999 in India.

OnePlus Nord Watch is also expected to come with features like a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitor. For the unversed, the highlights of the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, among others.

  • Published Date: June 28, 2022 11:10 AM IST

