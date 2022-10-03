OnePlus on Monday launched the OnePlus Nord Watch in India. The smartwatch comes with a square-shaped design and has 100 watch faces. Starting today, the smartwatch can be bought in the country from OnePlus’ official online store. Also Read - OnePlus 11R leak hints at Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and more

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports a different design than the regular OnePlus Watch. Unlike the round dial of the OnePlus Watch, the Nord Watch has a square-shaped dial. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

It has 500 nits of brightness, 368 x 448 pixels resolution, and 326 PPI. One Plus claims that it has a 70.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports over 100 watch faces which are customizable through the proprietary application. The watch is made up of Zinc alloy and has a silicon strap with stainless steel buckle. Also Read - Waiting for OnePlus Nord Watch? This could be the price

The smartwatch comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and supports an optical heart sensor and blood oxygen sensor. It also has stress and sleep tracker. Additionally, OnePlus has also offered a menstrual tracking feature. It comes with 105 sports modes including running, cricket, football, skipping, and others. It also supports one-tap health measurements.

As for the battery, the smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that is advertised to offer 10 days of battery on a single charge and up to 30 days of standby. It supports magnetic charging. It also comes with other smart features such as music control, remote camera, call and SMS alerts, app alerts, and more.

The smartwatch has Bluetooth v5.2 support and features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It has the following dimensions 4.52 x 373 x 1.04 cm (excluding protrusions). It weighs 52.4 grams.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India, colors, availability

Coming to the price, the OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999 and has Deep Blue and Midnight Black color options. The smartwatch can be purchased right away from OnePlus’ official website.