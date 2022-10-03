comscore OnePlus Nord Watch debuts with 105 sports modes and IP68 rating
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Oneplus Nord Watch With 105 Sports Modes And 100 Watch Faces Launched In India
News

OnePlus Nord Watch with 105 sports modes and 100 watch faces launched in India

Wearables

OnePlus has silently launched the OnePlus Nord Watch in the budget segment in India. The smartwatch comes with an AMOLED display having support for over 100 watch faces.

OnePlus Nord Watch

OnePlus on Monday launched the OnePlus Nord Watch in India. The smartwatch comes with a square-shaped design and has 100 watch faces. Starting today, the smartwatch can be bought in the country from OnePlus’ official online store. Also Read - OnePlus 11R leak hints at Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 5,000 mAh battery and more

OnePlus Nord Watch specifications and features

The OnePlus Nord Watch sports a different design than the regular OnePlus Watch. Unlike the round dial of the OnePlus Watch, the Nord Watch has a square-shaped dial. It features a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Also Read - Amazon, Flipkart sale: Best deals on gaming phones under Rs 20,000

It has 500 nits of brightness, 368 x 448 pixels resolution, and 326 PPI. One Plus claims that it has a 70.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It supports over 100 watch faces which are customizable through the proprietary application. The watch is made up of Zinc alloy and has a silicon strap with stainless steel buckle. Also Read - Waiting for OnePlus Nord Watch? This could be the price

The smartwatch comes with a 3-axis accelerometer and supports an optical heart sensor and blood oxygen sensor. It also has stress and sleep tracker. Additionally, OnePlus has also offered a menstrual tracking feature. It comes with 105 sports modes including running, cricket, football, skipping, and others. It also supports one-tap health measurements.

As for the battery, the smartwatch packs a 230mAh battery that is advertised to offer 10 days of battery on a single charge and up to 30 days of standby. It supports magnetic charging. It also comes with other smart features such as music control, remote camera, call and SMS alerts, app alerts, and more.

The smartwatch has Bluetooth v5.2 support and features an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. It has the following dimensions 4.52 x 373 x 1.04 cm (excluding protrusions). It weighs 52.4 grams.

OnePlus Nord Watch price in India, colors, availability

Coming to the price, the OnePlus Nord Watch is priced at Rs 4,999 and has Deep Blue and Midnight Black color options. The smartwatch can be purchased right away from OnePlus’ official website.

  • Published Date: October 3, 2022 3:49 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A04s with a 5,000 mAh battery, Exynos chipset and more
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy A04s with a 5,000 mAh battery, Exynos chipset and more
Moto G72 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Moto G72 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi says it was disappointed after ED seized assets in India

News

Xiaomi says it was disappointed after ED seized assets in India

Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Mobiles

Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers might include free pixel watch

Wearables

Google Pixel 7 Pro pre-order offers might include free pixel watch

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India: All you need to know

Moto G72 launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Xiaomi says it was disappointed after ED seized assets in India

Lava Blaze 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV spotted testing in India with Grand Vitara and Mahindra Thar: Watch video

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

iPhone 14 Pro: Dynamic Island Features and how does it work, Watch video for details

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?

News

Apple to Skip Its October Event 2022: Know The Reason Why ?
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers

Features

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches, Check Out the Video for Offers
WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details

News

WhatsApp Call Link Feature is Now Available, Watch Video for Details
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!

Features

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Notch Now Available on ANDROID !!