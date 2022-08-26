OnePlus recently launched the Nord wired earphones in the global market with a 3.5mm connector for OnePlus and other Android smartphones. Soon after its release, it was tipped to launch in India soon. Following it, OnePlus confirmed the release date via Amazon and also revealed some of its details. Now, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the pricing and the live images of the box ahead of the launch. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band and more, tipped to launch in India soon

OnePlus Nord wired 3.5mm earphones India launch, Pricing, Colors

The OnePlus Nord wired 3.5mm earphones are scheduled to launch tomorrow i.e. August 27 in India. The earphones will be sold on Amazon and will be offered in Black color option. Also Read - OnePlus Nord wired earphones to launch in India soon

The tipster has now showcased the box packing of the smartphone. He has also revealed that the box price of the OnePlus Nord wired 3.5mm earphones is Rs 1,299. However, the actual pricing of the earphones will be less than this.

The box of the device does reveal the design of the earphones and it confirms they have the same design as the global model. Although the earphones have a Black color, as seen on the back label of the box, the front of the box shows the White shade. The earphones are confirmed to be made in China and will be imported here in India.

In addition to this, there’s another Amazon listing spotted by the same tipster. It confirms that the device has a price tag of Rs 1,006. Furthermore, it yet again reveals the design. Since the earphones were released in the global market earlier, we do know the specs and features.

The Nord wired earphones will come with a 9.2mm dynamic driver. The earphones will have a 0.42cc sound cavity and feature volume controls and a power button on the body itself. The earphones will also have an in-line microphone for calls.

The wired earphones will support an IPX4 rating for water resistance and have magnetic ends to pause the music while not using the earphones.