OnePlus recently launched the all-new Nord wired earphones in the global market at an affordable price. Now, the earphones are said to launch in India soon. The tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed that the OnePlus Nord wired earphones have already been imported to India. The India launch of the device will happen as early as next month. Also Read - OnePlus 10T gets first-ever update with bug fixes and optimizations

Furthermore, the tipster reveals that the earphones will be launched in the Black color option. Unfortunately, the exact launch date of the Nord wired earphones haven’t been leaked, but we should learn more detail soon. Also Read - Android 13 launch: Google reveals smartphone brands that will get latest OS this year

As for the pricing, it is also under wraps for now. However, in the global market, it is priced at €19.99 (roughly Rs 1,605), which means we can expect them to come under Rs 1,500 in India. The earbuds could be way cheaper as they are wired ones. Also Read - OnePlus 10T 16GB RAM variant goes on first sale in India: Price, sale offers

OnePlus Nord earphones Specifications and Features

Since the OnePlus Nord wired earphones were launched in the global market recently, we do know the specs and features that it will offer. We are expecting the Indian model of the earphones to have the same features as the global model.

Having said that, the OnePlus Nord earphones will come with a 9.2mm dynamic driver. The earphones will look similar to the brand’s wireless earbuds, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z neckband. They will likely come with a Black color having Red tones on the control keys.

The earphones available in the global region have a 3.5mm connector and not USB Type-C as we see in some of the modern wired earphones. They have a 0.42cc sound cavity. The earbuds come with an in-line microphone and have most of the controls on them such as the power button and volume keys.

Despite being wired, the earbuds don’t lose out on some of the convenient features. They have magnetic ends, so that they can be easily connected when not in use. There will also be an IPX4 rating for water resistance.