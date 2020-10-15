OnePlus set to launch a watch soon, company confirms: Check details

OnePlus has finally confirmed that it is working on a watch and that it will be launched soon. In the year 2016, OnePlus first hinted that it has plans to unveil its own watch and the product was also ready. But, the Chinese company didn’t bring the wearable to the market. It seems that we might finally see the OnePlus Watch launch in 2020. Also Read - OnePlus 8T is here in all its glory: Check out its top features

The company itself has confirmed this news via its official twitter handle. OnePlus has shared a sketch of a watch and has even stated that “More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. It’s just a matter of time.” In 2016, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei revealed sketches of the canceled wearable on Twitter. It seems that the brand has finalized one of the sketches as one of them match the image from the new Tweet. Also Read - OnePlus 8T review: Totally awesome

The new tweet by OnePlus confirms that the wearable will feature a round design. The Chinese company hasn’t revealed much of the details, but it is likely to reveal more features and other details ahead of the official launch. Besides, Oppo recently launched its latest Watch in India and the price starts from Rs 14,990. Given that OnePlus devices are closely based on Oppo and Vivo products, the smartwatch may borrow from the Oppo wearable. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see the curved display edges and Google’s Wear OS platform running on the OnePlus Watch. Also Read - OnePlus 8T launched with Snapdragon 865 SoC: Price in India, sale date, specifications

While not much is known about the wearable at the moment, OnePlus could use the same Snapdragon Wear 3100 as the Oppo Watch for SoC. On the other hand, the newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip could also debut on this one. OnePlus may also rely on Google’s Wear OS as the base operating system. However, we can expect a custom Oxygen OS-inspired skin on top with smoother animations and a minimalist UI.