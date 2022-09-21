OnePlus has started teasing its upcoming Nord smartwatch, hinting at the imminent India launch. As per the official teaser, the smartwatch will come with a square-shaped display, curved edges and a physical button which could be a crown, just like Apple Watch. The teaser also revealed that the Nord smartwatch will come with a black colour silicone band. Also Read - OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition price revealed in India; appears on Amazon

Notably, the official tweet by the company just reveals that the smartwatch is “Coming Soon”. The India launch date is yet to be announced. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Watch confirmed to launch to India: Check expected price, features and more

OnePlus Nord smartwatch expected specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that the upcoming Nord smartwatch will come with a 1.78-inch AMOLED display that offers 500 nits of peak brightness and 368×448 pixel resolution.

As per the official microsite, the company will reveal details about the health features, sports modes and more in the coming days (till September 28).

It is expected that the Nord smartwatch will be significantly less expensive than the OnePlus Watch which is priced at Rs 14,999.

OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come with features like a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking and blood oxygen monitor. For the unversed, the highlights of the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, among others.

It is expected that the smartwatch will launch either at the end of this month or early in October.

OnePlus Nord Watch is expected to come in five models, where two will feature a rectangular display and the other three models will come with a circular display.

For the unversed, OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition in India on September 22 at a starting price of Rs 32,999.