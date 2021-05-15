OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been officially launched in the company’s home market on Friday. The limited-edition smartwatch was announced at the launch of the original OnePlus Watch in March this year. Now, the details and price of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition have been revealed by the company. Let’s take a look. Also Read - iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Unlike the original OnePlus Watch, the Cobalt Limited Edition features cobalt alloy in its middle frame and aims to offer a studier design. The original OnePlus Watch, on the other hand, has a stainless steel build. The limited edition features a sapphire glass. Specifications and features of the new limited edition OnePlus Watch largely remain the same.

Besides the design changes and the presence of the sturdy hypoallergenic material cobalt alloy in the new one, both the versions of the OnePlus Watch are just the same. Similar to the original version, the smartwatch features a 1.39-inch display and a 402mAh battery, which the company says offers 14 days of power on a single charge.

The OnePlus Watch includes 4GB of internal storage and offers over 110 workout types, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, built-in GPS support, several fitness focused features like breathing exercise, heart rate alerts, and sedentary reminders. The watch is IP68-certified with dust and water resistance.

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition price

The OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition has been launched in China with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly translates to Rs 18,200). The price of the special edition is significantly higher than the original version, which is priced in China at CNY 999. In India, the smartwatch was launched in March with an introductory price of Rs 14,999. The special edition of the smartwatch is said to be limited to China only, at least for now.