OnePlus Watch special edition now available in India: Check specs, price, where to buy

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched in India last week and starting today the smartwatch will be up for grabs in India. One of the key highlights of the new OnePlus smartwatch is the gold and black accents and also a leather buckle strap. Also Read - OnePlus reveals the Nord 2 design: A OnePlus 9R look is it?

The new OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition comes at a price of Rs 19,999. The smartwatch is available starting 12pm today on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. Also Read - Phones to launch in India next week: OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT, Redmi Note 10T, more

As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus is offering Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank credit card and EMI transactions and 5 percent cashback on select American Express Cards. Buyers will get three months of no-cost EMIs with HDFC Bank cards. Also Read - Confirmed! OnePlus Buds Pro will bring adaptive noise cancellation, better backup

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition: Top features

Unlike the standard OnePlus Watch, the special edition smartwatch comes with cobalt alloy in the middle frame instead of stainless steel. The company states that the cobalt alloy offers a more durable and studier design in comparison. The smartwatch features a sapphire glass unlike the regular version. The specs and features of the OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is similar to the standard version.

The OnePlus Watch features a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with 454×454 pixels screen resolution. It offers more than 110 workout modes and several health-focused features such as SpO2 monitoring, stress detection, breathing, rapid heart rate alerts, among others.

Similar to the standard OnePlus Watch, the Cobalt Limited Edition packs features such as Bluetooth, GPS, IP68 rating, 5ATM water resistance, and more. It includes a 402mAh battery with support for Warp Charge fast charging. The company claims it can deliver a week’s battery life with 20 minutes of charge and a day-long power in just five minutes.