OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition now available in India, priced at Rs 19,999

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will finally be made available in India with pre-booking starting from July 7. The device was announced alongside the regular OnePlus Watch, back in March. The device comes with a unique watch face with specially treated sapphire glass. It is crafted from cobalt alloy, which the company claims is twice as hard and more corrosion resistant than traditional stainless steel. Some other key features of the smartwatch include 14 days battery life, fast charging, 110 workout modes and the 5ATM+IP68 water resistance. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 expected to launch in July: Poco X3 GT, Oppo Reno 6, OnePlus Nord 2, and more

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition: Price in India

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition is priced at Rs 19,999 and will be made available exclusively on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores. Interested customers can pre-book the smartwatch via the company’s website and or app for Rs 1,000, between July 7 to July 10. They will then need to complete the payment between July 12 to July 14. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 could launch in India on this date

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition will be made available on open sale starting July 16 at 12 PM IST. Launch offers include an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on using HDFC Bank Cards and EMI transactions till September 15. American Express card owners can also avail a 5 percent cashback. Also Read - OnePlus Pad spotted on certification site, a new OnePlus tablet likely under works

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition: Specifications and features

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition sports a 1.39-inch display with a specially treated sapphire glass on top. The company claims that the glass has a Mohs rating of 9 for enhanced brightness and exceptional scratch resistance. The watch case is crafted from cobalt alloy, which is much stronger than traditional stainless steel.

The smartwatch runs a custom OS, which comes with features like seamless connection, remote control for OnePlus TV and 110 workout modes. It also includes a SpO2 oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing tracker, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders. All of the data collected by the app can be monitored and tracked inside of the OnePlus Health app.

The watch also comes with support for standalone GPS and Bluetooth. It features 5ATM water resistance along with an IP68-certified build. All of this is backed by a 405mAh battery with support for the company’s own Warp Charge fast charging technology. The company claims that the device can deliver a week’s battery life with just 20 minutes of charge and power for 24 hours in five minutes.