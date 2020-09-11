OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster

We first heard about the OnePlus Watch a few weeks ago. It was rumored that the watch would take cues from the recently released Oppo Watch, which had a rectangular. However, as per a renowned leakster has now suggested otherwise. The leakster, Max J. Has suggested that the OnePlus Watch will feature a circular dial, much like the Huawei and Samsung watches. Also Read - OnePlus could bring 8K 960fps video recording with OxygenOS 11 update

The leak dismisses rumors of taking cues from the rectangular Oppo Watch. However, the classical circular design might be taking design cues from another wearable from the BBK umbrella. The watch could resemble the upcoming Vivo Watch. Also Read - Android 11: OnePlus, Xiaomi, Oppo, Realme, and Samsung get beta versions

OnePlus has long toyed around with the idea of its own smartwatch. Back in 2016, the brand said it was working on a smartwatch and even completed the designs. However, the company backed out at the time probably due to technological constraints. The same was the case for its wireless charging and water resistance features for OnePlus smartphones. All that is changing this year and a smartwatch now make sense. Also Read - OnePlus Nord next sale on September 14 on Amazon India: Offers, price, specifications

Many dont seem to understand it so I clarify it. The Watch is circular. WOTCH https://t.co/HkevfvMfgT — Max J. (@MaxJmb) September 10, 2020

OnePlus Watch speculations

In fact, OnePlus could easily come out with its smartwatch given that it’s sister company Oppo has done the homework. If you recall, Oppo recently launched the Oppo Watch in India starting at almost Rs 14,000. Given that OnePlus devices are closely based on Oppo and Vivo products, the smartwatch may borrow from the Oppo Watch. Hence, it won’t be surprising to see the curved display edges and Google’s Wear OS platform running on the OnePlus Watch.

Hence, you can make a few rough guesses on the features of the OnePlus Watch. OnePlus could use the same Snapdragon Wear 3100 as the Oppo Watch for SoC. On the other hand, the newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip could also debut on this one. OnePlus may also rely on Google’s Wear OS as the base operating system. However, we can expect a custom Oxygen OS-inspired skin on top with smoother animations and a minimalist UI.

In terms of positioning, the OnePlus Watch could compete with the Samsung smartwatches as well as the cheaper Apple Watch models. OnePlus this year is competing with Apple and Samsung in the flagship smartphone space. Hence, the same could be replicated for the wearable space. While the OnePlus Watch is still just a name at the moment, there are chances of a late 2020 launch. The company usually launches the T-series upgrades to its flagship phones around this time. Hence, the Watch could accompany the upgraded smartphones.