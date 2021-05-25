comscore OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger stand launched: Price, specs
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger stand launched: Price, specs
News

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger stand launched: Price, specs

Wearables

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with the game-themed interface, Johnny Silverhand holder-cum-charger launched at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 14,800).

OnePlus Watch CyberPunk 2077

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has made its debut in China. To recall, OnePlus had already collaborated with the action-RPG video game for the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition last year. The Chinese brand continuing its partnership has now introduced its new smartwatch with the action-RPG-themed design. The key aspects of the Limited Edition model are identical to the original version except for the former features the popular in-game character Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) charger stand. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition price, availability

The new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 14,800). The wearable is already up for pre-orders in China. It will be available for purchase in the country from June 1. OnePlus hasn’t shared details regarding the smartwatch launch in other global markets including India. Notably, there is a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition as well which cost CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,200) on the home turf. Also Read - OnePlus Watch is confirmed to soon get these much-awaited features

oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition price cny 1299, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition launch, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition specifications, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition features, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition johnny silverhand charger stand, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077, oneplus watch cyberpunk 2077 limited edition price in india, oneplus watch, oneplus Also Read - OnePlus Watch to be available at discounted price of Rs 14,999 today: Top features, price in India, launch offers

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features, specifications

As mentioned earlier, there are no internal tweaks on the new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition as compared to the standard version. The visible difference is the CyberPunk 2077-themed interface, and the game’s yellow accent around the circular-shaped dial, strap. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features watch faces, bootanimation, and charging animation. The smartwatch boasts a Johny Silverhand watch holder that triggers as a charger.

As for the specs, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition sports a 1.39-inch HD (454×454 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass layered atop for protection. The dial is built out of 316L stainless steel and has a silicone strap. The wearable offers over 110 workout modes and detects certain workouts automatically with inbuilt sensors. It runs a customised real-time OS (RTOS). OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is IP68-certified water and dust resistance and includes basic smartwatch features SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate monitor, breathing, and sedentary reminders.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2021 2:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger launched
Wearables
OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger launched
Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones: Check details

News

Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones: Check details

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon

Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart

Gaming

Xbox Series S is on sale at Amazon India, stocks vanish on Flipkart

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center

Gaming

PlayStation 5 India pre-orders to go live on May 27 again at Sony Center

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Poco gains 300 percent growth over a year in early 2021, says IDC report

Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones: Check details

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon

Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online

Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

What is Careplex vitals, how to download and use it to monitor blood oxygen level

Why was PUBG Mobile banned, what led to Battlegrounds Mobile India?

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Battlegrounds Mobile India alternatives you can play right now

Redmi Note 10 Ultra 5G roundup: Expected price, specs, features, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger launched

Wearables

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger launched
OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price

Wearables

OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price
OnePlus Watch to soon get Always-On display feature

Wearables

OnePlus Watch to soon get Always-On display feature
OnePlus Watch sale details announced: Check specs, launch offers, price in India

Wearables

OnePlus Watch sale details announced: Check specs, launch offers, price in India
OnePlus Watch with a 46mm circular dial launched

Wearables

OnePlus Watch with a 46mm circular dial launched

हिंदी समाचार

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स की डिटेल

Tecno Spark 7 Pro भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, कीमत 10 हजार रुपये से कम

WhatsApp ने बदला रुख, Privacy Policy एक्सेप्ट नहीं करने वाले भी पूरी तरह यूज कर पाएंगे ऐप

Covid Vaccine Registration के नाम पर चल रहा स्कैम, इन 10 वेबसाइट्स और ऐप्स से बचकर रहें

Coolpad Cool 20 हुआ लॉन्च, 4500mAh बैटरी के साथ मिलता है 48MP कैमरा

Latest Videos

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for

Features

Top 5 Android 12 Beta features: This is an Android we cannot wait for
iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy

Reviews

iQOO 7 Legend vs OnePlus 9R: Comparison after real-world usage, which one to buy
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Review: A good mid-range phone Rs 25,000
Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

Features

Battlegrounds Mobile India pre-registration on Play Store: How to pre-register, rewards, & more

News

Poco gains 300 percent growth over a year in early 2021, says IDC report
News
Poco gains 300 percent growth over a year in early 2021, says IDC report
Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones: Check details

News

Oppo ColorOS 11 update for more Indian smartphones: Check details
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite expected to launch in India soon
Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online

News

Dark Web Alert! Domino's India data of 180 million orders leaked online
Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

News

Apple WWDC 2021 schedule unveiled, iOS 15 announcement expected

new arrivals in india

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers