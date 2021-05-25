OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger stand launched: Price, specs

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has made its debut in China. To recall, OnePlus had already collaborated with the action-RPG video game for the OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition last year. The Chinese brand continuing its partnership has now introduced its new smartwatch with the action-RPG-themed design. The key aspects of the Limited Edition model are identical to the original version except for the former features the popular in-game character Johnny Silverhand (played by Keanu Reeves) charger stand. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition price, availability

The new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition has been priced at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 14,800). The wearable is already up for pre-orders in China. It will be available for purchase in the country from June 1. OnePlus hasn’t shared details regarding the smartwatch launch in other global markets including India. Notably, there is a OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition as well which cost CNY 1,599 (around Rs 18,200) on the home turf. Also Read - OnePlus Watch is confirmed to soon get these much-awaited features

OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features, specifications

As mentioned earlier, there are no internal tweaks on the new OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition as compared to the standard version. The visible difference is the CyberPunk 2077-themed interface, and the game’s yellow accent around the circular-shaped dial, strap. OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition features watch faces, bootanimation, and charging animation. The smartwatch boasts a Johny Silverhand watch holder that triggers as a charger.

As for the specs, the OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition sports a 1.39-inch HD (454×454 pixels) AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass layered atop for protection. The dial is built out of 316L stainless steel and has a silicone strap. The wearable offers over 110 workout modes and detects certain workouts automatically with inbuilt sensors. It runs a customised real-time OS (RTOS). OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition is IP68-certified water and dust resistance and includes basic smartwatch features SpO2 monitoring, heart-rate monitor, breathing, and sedentary reminders.