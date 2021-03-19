OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular design

There’s a OnePlus Watch launching along with the OnePlus 9 series on March 23 and so far, we have only seen teasers. We know that the Watch will have a round display with a sleek profile, similar to most affordable watches. Just before the launch, the OnePlus Watch’s design has been revealed in all its entirety. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get faster wireless charging than most Android phones out there

Popular YouTube channel Unbox Therapy has shared an official render of the OnePlus Watch on its Twitter account. The design is reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, especially with its slim profile, narrow bezels, and a round display. The striped pattern on the wrist strap is now visible, as was evident from the teasers. Also Read - OnePlus Watch will have stunning design, affordable price: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch

The render also shows a minimalist watch face on the OnePlus Watch, focusing on activities and goals. The display also appears to use an AMOLED panel, given the deep blacks. OnePlus could, however, use a high-contrast LCD display similar to most affordable watches to keep the costs low. Also Read - OnePlus phones to use Oppo ColorOS in China, says official announcement

Sadly, the post does not reveal any of the specifications. Based on the teasers, the OnePlus Watch is expected to have basic health monitoring systems onboard. Users could track heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, as hinted by leaks. The Watch is also said to get Warp Charge technology for its battery.

The Watch is also said to be able to track sleep and stress. Users will be able to answer calls, display notifications, media controls, and gave an app to control the OnePlus TV models. The device is also said to have 4GB of internal storage.

While initial speculations suggested Wear OS as the platform of choice, OnePlus dismissed the claims a few days ago. The OnePlus Watch will rely on a RTOS-based smart operating system. “We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” said Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO.

The Watch will be revealed alongside the OnePlus 9 series devices. OnePlus is joining hands with Hasselblad for the camera systems on the OnePlus 9 series devices. Official teasers give us a glimpse of promising camera samples. The phones are also said to use a Snapdragon 888 chip and wireless charging.