OnePlus Watch first major update brings AOD among other features

The OnePlus Watch could not impress critics at launch owing to a lack of features and several accompanying issues. At the time, OnePlus said that it would rollout several system updates in the due course to fix some of them.

The update is rolling out to users via an OTA update through the OnePlus Health app. The two striking features being added to the OnePlus Watch include the much-awaited Always-On Display (AOD) function and remote shutter key for your phone's camera. It also adds marathon workout in the health section. The update also claims to optimise system UI details, squash bugs, and improve system stability.

OnePlus Watch gets first major update

The lack of the Always-On Display (AOD) function drew a lot of criticism from users and critics alike. The feature is a given in most expensive smartwatches and OnePlus did not offer it owing to its promise of increased battery life. OnePlus currently says that enabling the AOD function will have an impact on the overall battery life.

In our review of the OnePlus Watch, we found the battery life to be sub-par. Instead of the promised 14-days stamina, the OnePlus Watch was able to last only up to a week on a single charge. With the added battery drain from the AOD, the OnePlus Watch could last four days. This contradicts OnePlus’ decision to choose an RTOS-based operating system instead of the superior Wear OS.

The OnePlus Watch is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the vanilla model. Most users can get 90 percent of the same experience on the much cheaper Realme Watch S Pro, which can last up to 10 days on a single charge with AOD on. The cheaper-in-comparison Amazfit GTR 2 also does a better job of preserving its battery life.

Some of the highlights on the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, GPS health tracking and 5 ATM water resistance. The watch features Warp Charging that claims to offer a week’s battery life in 20 minutes. The watch can also help you take and make calls via your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection.