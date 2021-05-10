comscore OnePlus Watch first major update brings AOD among other features
News

OnePlus Watch first major update brings AOD among other features, rolling out now

News

The OnePlus Watch is getting its first major software update, bringing AOD and several system stability fixes. The OTA update is rolling out now.

OnePlus Watch

The OnePlus Watch could not impress critics at launch owing to a lack of features and several accompanying issues. At the time, OnePlus said that it would rollout several system updates in the due course to fix some of them. As you read, OnePlus is rolling out the first major update for the watch that fixes some issues and brings new features. Also Read - OnePlus Theme store in works, OxygenOS 12 could bring it as new feature

The update is rolling out to users via an OTA update through the OnePlus Health app. The two striking features being added to the OnePlus Watch include the much-awaited Always-On Display (AOD) function and remote shutter key for your phone’s camera. It also adds marathon workout in the health section. The update also claims to optimise system UI details, squash bugs, and improve system stability. Also Read - Smartphones under Rs 40,000 in May 2021: iQOO 7 Legend, OnePlus 9R and more

OnePlus Watch gets first major update

The lack of the Always-On Display (AOD) function drew a lot of criticism from users and critics alike. The feature is a given in most expensive smartwatches and OnePlus did not offer it owing to its promise of increased battery life. OnePlus currently says that enabling the AOD function will have an impact on the overall battery life. Also Read - OnePlus 6 and OnPlus 6T to finally get Android 11 OS update, but not before late 2021

OnePlus Watch

In our review of the OnePlus Watch, we found the battery life to be sub-par. Instead of the promised 14-days stamina, the OnePlus Watch was able to last only up to a week on a single charge. With the added battery drain from the AOD, the OnePlus Watch could last four days. This contradicts OnePlus’ decision to choose an RTOS-based operating system instead of the superior Wear OS.

The OnePlus Watch is currently selling at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the vanilla model. Most users can get 90 percent of the same experience on the much cheaper Realme Watch S Pro, which can last up to 10 days on a single charge with AOD on. The cheaper-in-comparison Amazfit GTR 2 also does a better job of preserving its battery life.

Some of the highlights on the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED display, GPS health tracking and 5 ATM water resistance. The watch features Warp Charging that claims to offer a week’s battery life in 20 minutes. The watch can also help you take and make calls via your smartphone’s Bluetooth connection.

  Published Date: May 10, 2021 10:04 AM IST

