OnePlus adds 110 workout modes to OnePlus Watch for fitness enthusiasts

OnePlus Watch is getting an OTA update that brings a total of 110 workout modes to the new wearable for fitness enthusiasts. The firmware update version B.52 is currently rolling out in a phased manner. In addition to the new workout modes, the latest update also brings an AI watch face that is claimed to match your outfit. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition with Johnny Silverhand charger stand launched: Price, specs

Here is the entire changelog of the OnePlus Watch B.52 firmware update. Also Read - OnePlus Watch Cobalt Limited Edition launched: Brings a new sturdy design at a much higher price

OnePlus Watch OTA update B.52 changelog

As mentioned in the OnePlus Community Forum, the latest OTA update B.52 for the OnePlus Watch brings a total of 110 workout modes, something that the Chinese brand promised at the wearable’s launch. OnePlus cites that it has added a new marathon running function. The update also brings an AI Outfit watch face that scans the users’ outfits and pops up a watch face to match it. OnePlus notes that users should try to tap the screen on any watch face to may find a hidden function. Users owing the OnePlus Watch can check for the firmware update on the OnePlus Health app. Also Read - OnePlus Watch is confirmed to soon get these much-awaited features

OnePlus Watch price in India, specs

The new OnePlus Watch is priced at Rs 14,999 in India. It is available on e-commerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart, and OnePlus’ India official website. As for the specs, the OnePlus wearable sports a 1.39-inch touch-capacitive AMOLED display. It comes with SpO2 and heart-rate monitor. The smartwatch is IP68-certified water and dust-resistant. The OnePlus Watch has a battery backup of up to 14 days and comes in two colour options- Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver.