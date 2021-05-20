OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition could fly into showrooms soon

Do you recall the OnePlus Watch? Yes, the one that brought along some controversy just after it launched. While the watch is getting several software fixes to get it all right, OnePlus is working on a special edition model that could launch soon based on Harry Potter series, expected to be called the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition. This will join the Cobalt Edition OnePlus Watch that already exists as a more expensive version of the same. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 to launch with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, reaffirms new leak

The information comes from a leak that unearths a few special watchfaces from the latest version of the OnePlus Health app on Android. The app is hiding watchfaces themed after Hogwarts, Hogwarts Seal, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff, and Ravenclaw. Sadly, the leak by OxygenUpdater does not contain anything about the watch's exterior design.

A OnePlus Watch for Harry Potter fans

There's not much that can be deduced from these watchfaces, apart from the fact that they are themed after Harry Potter elements. This will mark OnePlus' first attempt at doing a special edition smartwatch, as the OnePlus Band does not get anything extra. OnePlus has done a couple of special edition phones prior to this.

This suggests that the watch in itself is not likely to get any bonus upgrades over the standard model. And that’s fine, especially if you consider what the rest of the package offers. The OnePlus Watch has a very nice 1.39-inch AMOLED display that now supports the Always On Display function. It’s got most of the important health tracking functions, including the 24×7 heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen saturation monitoring.

Unlike watches in its price range, the OnePlus Watch can let you take calls via Bluetooth from your smartphone. The watch has an onboard speaker and mic to help you with so. Another advantageous feature is the fast charging capability that delivers a week’s battery life in 20 minutes.

However, in our review, the OnePlus Watch did not fare well, especially with its limited smart functionality, irksome health tracking, and a less-than-ideal battery life against the claimed 14 days. OnePlus has rolled out a few updates to get rid of the bugs and added a few features so far, all of which seem to make it easier to live with.

The OnePlus Watch starts at Rs 14,999 in India and it remains to be seen whether OnePlus considers bringing the Harry Potter edition to our shores.