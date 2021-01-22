comscore OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon
News

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

News

Two OnePlus Watch models have been spotted getting certified in India with the BIS. The launch could take place by March 2020.

Oppo Watch

Representative Image

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched its Band in India as its first fitness wearable product. At the time, the OnePlus Health companion app leaked out the existence of two OnePlus Watch models. It seems that the OnePlus Watch will essentially be a reworked version of the Oppo Watch that launched in India last year. OnePlus is yet to hint at a launch for these products but the latest BIS listings have suggested shorter waiting periods. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

According to a recent tip by Mukul Sharma, the popular tipster, two OnePlus Watch models have been spotted getting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications. There are two models coming our way, carrying code names W501GB and W301GB. While the leak does not reveal any further specifications, it hints at two models at different price brackets. This reassures the possibility of the OnePlus Watch based on the Oppo Watch models. Also Read - OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

OnePlus Watch series launching in India soon

Usually, BIS certifications are done for a lot of products long before their actual launch. In this case, however, OnePlus could be preparing its smartwatches for launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the latter being rumored to launch somewhere in March 2021. Most of BBK’s sub-brands are coming to India with a lot of focus on wearables and OnePlus is the latest one to jump on the bandwagon. Also Read - OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei to launch his new brand next week, set to enter audio segment

oppo watch

Representative Image

The OnePlus Band was essentially a repurposed Oppo Band. Leaks have so far hinted at the OnePlus Watch closely based on the pair of Oppo Watch models already on sale. Hence, there are chances that these watches could be based on the Wear OS platform and use the Snapdragon 4100 chipset. The top-end model could even have the same curved-edge display as the Oppo Watch.

OnePlus could differentiate its watches with a different Oxygen OS-esque skin on top of the stock Wear OS platform. Hence, we could see some exclusive watch faces based on the OnePlus Ambient Display faces. OnePlus could also bake more exclusive binding features with OnePlus devices as well.

All that remains to be seen is the pricing model that OnePlus approves for the Indian model. We expect the OnePlus Watch series to start from as low as Rs 12,000 while the top-end model could retail at prices close to Rs 17,000. We could also expect LTE models coming to our markets at prices competing with the entry-level models of the Apple Watch.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 22, 2021 7:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Here's a look at some of the features in WhatsApp that Signal has also added
Apps
Here's a look at some of the features in WhatsApp that Signal has also added
10 top smartphones we are waiting to launch in 2021

Photo Gallery

10 top smartphones we are waiting to launch in 2021

10 top smartphones we are waiting to launch in 2021

Photo Gallery

10 top smartphones we are waiting to launch in 2021

LG K42 launched in India: Price in India, specifications

Mobiles

LG K42 launched in India: Price in India, specifications

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

Wearables

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

Top affordable vacuum cleaners under Rs 30,000 to buy in January 2021

Photo Gallery

Top affordable vacuum cleaners under Rs 30,000 to buy in January 2021

Top affordable vacuum cleaners under Rs 30,000 you can buy in January 2021

Photo Gallery

Top affordable vacuum cleaners under Rs 30,000 you can buy in January 2021

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

LG K42 launched in India: Price in India, specifications

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

WhatsApp Web beta users start receiving video, voice call feature

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

Is WhatsApp safe to use? Should the new privacy policy worry you?

Twitter restarting verification process from Jan 22

PUBG Mobile vs Free Fire: Which game should you play?

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account! || BGR India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

Wearables

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon
OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: A decent Xiaomi Mi Band 5 alternative
OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

News

OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने 11 रुपये वाला प्रीपेड प्लान किया रिवाइज, अब मिलेगा दोगुना से भी ज्यादा डेटा

LG K42 बजट स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, इसमें हैं 5 कैमरे और 4000mAh बैटरी

Realme ने लॉन्च किया एक और किफायती स्मार्टफोन, मिलेगी 5000mAh की दमदार बैटरी

WhatsApp का नया फीचर, ऑडियो और वीडियो कॉलिंग होगी मजेदार

PUBG Mobile में आएगा नया Karakin मैप, जुड़ेंगे कई फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: A refreshing design worthy of a flaghsip
How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!

Features

How to Delete your WhatsApp Account!
Xiaomi Mi 10i review

Reviews

Xiaomi Mi 10i review
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

LG K42 launched in India: Price in India, specifications
Mobiles
LG K42 launched in India: Price in India, specifications
OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

Wearables

OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon
WhatsApp Web beta users start receiving video, voice call feature

Apps

WhatsApp Web beta users start receiving video, voice call feature
Google might stop its Search engine in Australia

News

Google might stop its Search engine in Australia
Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

News

Android 12: Five features expected for Google's next Android version

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers