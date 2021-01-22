OnePlus Watch series India launch could happen soon

Earlier this year, OnePlus launched its Band in India as its first fitness wearable product. At the time, the OnePlus Health companion app leaked out the existence of two OnePlus Watch models. It seems that the OnePlus Watch will essentially be a reworked version of the Oppo Watch that launched in India last year. OnePlus is yet to hint at a launch for these products but the latest BIS listings have suggested shorter waiting periods. Also Read - OnePlus, Oppo to work together for developing new products

According to a recent tip by Mukul Sharma, the popular tipster, two OnePlus Watch models have been spotted getting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications. There are two models coming our way, carrying code names W501GB and W301GB. While the leak does not reveal any further specifications, it hints at two models at different price brackets. This reassures the possibility of the OnePlus Watch based on the Oppo Watch models.

OnePlus Watch series launching in India soon

Usually, BIS certifications are done for a lot of products long before their actual launch. In this case, however, OnePlus could be preparing its smartwatches for launch alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the latter being rumored to launch somewhere in March 2021. Most of BBK's sub-brands are coming to India with a lot of focus on wearables and OnePlus is the latest one to jump on the bandwagon.

The OnePlus Band was essentially a repurposed Oppo Band. Leaks have so far hinted at the OnePlus Watch closely based on the pair of Oppo Watch models already on sale. Hence, there are chances that these watches could be based on the Wear OS platform and use the Snapdragon 4100 chipset. The top-end model could even have the same curved-edge display as the Oppo Watch.

OnePlus could differentiate its watches with a different Oxygen OS-esque skin on top of the stock Wear OS platform. Hence, we could see some exclusive watch faces based on the OnePlus Ambient Display faces. OnePlus could also bake more exclusive binding features with OnePlus devices as well.

All that remains to be seen is the pricing model that OnePlus approves for the Indian model. We expect the OnePlus Watch series to start from as low as Rs 12,000 while the top-end model could retail at prices close to Rs 17,000. We could also expect LTE models coming to our markets at prices competing with the entry-level models of the Apple Watch.