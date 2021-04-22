OnePlus Watch is confirmed to soon get these much-awaited features

OnePlus recently launched its first-ever smartwatch, called the OnePlus Watch. The reviews for the same have not been stellar with reviewers across the globe complaining about missing features like missing notification app icons for the most frequently used apps, no Always-on Display feature, no option to use the 12-hour time format and much more. Taking a view at this, the company has now announced a plan to roll out a number of these features with its future updates. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to be available at discounted price of Rs 14,999 today: Top features, price in India, launch offers

Before we get to the announcement, let’s take a look at the latest firmware update that the company has rolled out today for its smartwatch in the US and Canada. This update will be rolled out in other countries including India in the coming days. Also Read - OnePlus 7, 7T series gets OxygenOS 11 update with one interesting feature absent

The new update carries version number B.40 bringing improvement to the GPS performance, the accuracy of tracking walking and running. It also brings optimisations for heart rate monitoring, notification syncing algorithms and the raise-to-wake function. There is an addition of notification app icons for the most frequently used apps. Apart from all of this, the update brings bug fixes and overall system stability improvements.

OnePlus has announced that it will soon be rolling out new updates, which will bring the Always-on Display feature, the ability to remote control the camera for Android smartphones, the option to switch to the 12-hour time format and a new AI watch face to its smartwatch soon. Apart from these features, the company has also stated that it will be adding support for four new languages: German, Italian, Spanish and Polish.

The company in the announcement also stated that it will enable all 110+ workout modes soon.

Even though it has stated all of the features it plans to bring to its smartwatch, the company has not provided us with a timeline for when these updates will roll out to the general public.