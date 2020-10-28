OnePlus was expected to introduce its first smartwatch this month. It was supposed to be launched along with the OnePlus 8T smartphone. But OnePlus 8T is here, and still there is no sign of the OnePlus Watch. So, where is it? According to a tipster, the company has indefinitely delayed the launch of its smartwatch in the market. And while the reasons for the delay are unclear, it is possible the brand is yet to find the right time to enter the wearables segment. Also Read - OnePlus Watch could feature circular dial, suggests leakster

After launching OnePlus 8T, OnePlus has also released the new affordable Nord N10 and Nord N100 phones in the market. Fair to say the company is not keen on showcasing its smartwatch anytime soon. Also Read - OnePlus Watch coming soon, could feature Wear OS and Snapdragon 4100 chip

The new development is hard to understand though. After all, the company itself confirmed the existence of OnePlus Watch. In fact, OnePlus shared a sketch of a watch and stated that “More things are coming to the OnePlus ecosystem. So, it’s not like OnePlus has backtracked on its promise for no reason. There must be one, just that we still don’t know what that is.

Rumours indicate that OnePlus could give us its next flagship a bit earlier than its usual schedule in 2021, and it is a possibility that OnePlus Watch may accompany OnePlus 9 series; however, there is no indication for that right now.

OnePlus Watch design and specifications (expected)

As per reports, the wearable will feature a round design. Given that company’s devices are closely based on Oppo and Vivo products, the smartwatch may borrow from the Oppo wearable. OnePlus could use the same Snapdragon Wear 3100 as the Oppo Watch for SoC. On the other hand, the newer Snapdragon Wear 4100 chip could also debut on this device. The brand may also rely on Google’s Wear OS as the base operating system.