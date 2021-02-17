OnePlus Watch slated to get different design types: Know details

OnePlus has been a part of the rumour mill for its first smartwatch, purportedly called the OnePlus Watch. We now have new information that gives us more details on the same. Also Read - Top TWS earbuds to buy under Rs 5,000 in February 2021

This comes in addition to the already seen bunch of rumours and leaks that has generated enough hype. This is topped up with the recent confirmation by the Chinese company on the arrival of the OnePlus Watch. Here's what new details we have.

OnePlus Watch design hinted

As revealed via a patent filed by the company, the OnePlus Watch is likely to get two design types, leading up to different-looking straps. We have drawings to support this, which also hint at the possible looks of the OnePlus smartwatch.

Out of the two variants, the first one throws light on a ‘Sports’ band for the watch possibly made up of silicone. It appears to compete with the Apple Watch that comes with a silicone strap as one of the many options. There is the presence of a circular dial and two buttons on the right side.

The other variant hints at a simpler yet classy watch band, which is most likely to be leather in nature. It also comes with a clamp at the end of the strap, which will ensure a better grip. This makes up for a different looking smartwatch capable of intriguing people. This one also has a circular dial and two buttons on the right side.

While we lack concrete information on this, one thing has been seemingly confirmed; the OnePlus Watch will get a round dial, much like the Oppo Watch.

Previous leaks at a glance

We don’t have a lot of information on the OnePlus Watch for it still remains behind the veil. But there are some leaks. It is expected to be a reworked version of the Oppo Watch and for starters, will get the basic smartwatch features such as a heart rate sensor, activity tracker, sleep tracker, and more.

The smartwatch is likely to run Wear OS with a flavour of OxygenOS to make the experience. For this, OnePlus is said to be working with Google. It is likely to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 chip and feature a curved display. While pricing is not known, the OnePlus Watch could fall under Rs 20,000, much like the Oppo smartwatch.

It is also expected to make its entry to the Indian shores as it has recently received BIS certification. However, it might launch globally first, possibly alongside the OnePlus 9 series in March or April.

As a reminder, the aforementioned is a patent and patents don’t usually see the light of the day. So, we need official confirmation on the same to get a better idea.

We will keep you posted. Therefore, stay tuned.