OnePlus Watch price leaks ahead of official March 23 launch

Besides the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will unveil its first ever smartwatch in the global market dubbed the OnePlus Watch on March 23. OnePlus will host a virtual launch event on its YouTube and social media channels at 7:30PM IST. Ahead of the official launch, the European price of the OnePlus Watch has been leaked online and it’s surely going to surprise you. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G full specs mistakenly leaked a day before the launch

As per a latest leak coming from popular tipster Ishan Agarwal, the upcoming OnePlus Watch will be around €150 in the European market. While the tipster didn’t reveal the India pricing of the OnePlus Watch it is likely to be at par with the European price. Also Read - OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed officially, will replace HydrogenOS in China

Having said that, if the OnePlus Watch is priced at €150 it’s going to be a great deal for consumers. This is mainly because the OnePlus smartwatch will compete against smartwatches such as the Xiaomi Mi Watch, which is also priced at €150. There are some other good options available in the market such as the Amazfit GTS 2, GTR 2, and GTS 2 Mini. Also Read - OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Expected specs, price about the affordable 5G phone

Ahead of the launch, several details have been revealed about the OnePlus Watch. It is suggested that the OnePlus smartwatch will include a real-time operating system similar to what we have seen on Amazfit watches. Some other key features that the smartwatch is expected to pack include IP68 water and dust protection, a 46mm dial size, 4GB of storage, and Warp Charge.

Some past leaks and rumours have suggested that the OnePlus Watch will include features such as SpO2 or blood oxygen tracking, stress tracking, sleep analysis, heart-rate monitoring, among others.

Meanwhile, the company itself has confirmed that the smartwatch will come with more than 110 workout modes.