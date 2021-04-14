OnePlus Watch sale details announced: The Mi Watch competitor will be available starting April 21

OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9R will be available for Prime users out there for the first ever time today. Everyone else will be able to grab the smartphones tomorrow, April 15, on Amazon and the company’s official store. The company has now announced the availability date for the OnePlus Watch and also launch offers. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9R first sale in India today: Check discount offers, price and more

The first ever smartwatch by OnePlus will go on sale for the first time on April 21 as an early access to Red Cable Club members. The OnePlus Watch will be up for grabs on OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App starting 9:00 AM, April 21, 2021.

Non Red Cable Club members will be able to grab the OnePlus Watch across offline and online channels starting noon, April 22. Consumers will be able to purchase the smartwatch from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Exclusive Stores and partner outlets.

Check OnePlus Watch price in India

The OnePlus Watch was launched alongside the OnePlus 9 series last month. The smartwatch was launched at a price of Rs 16,999 but the company has now announced to make it available at an introductory price of Rs 14,999. It comes in two colours Midnight Black and Moonlight Silver. It is expected that OnePlus will release the Cobalt Limited Edition variant of the Watch in the days to come. The release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

As a part of the launch offer, OnePlus Watch buyers will be able to avail an additional instant discount of Rs 2,000 on transaction with SBI Card credit cards and EMI transactions. The offer is valid till April 30, 2021. Additionally, select American Express cardholders will be able to avail up to 5 percent cashback on purchasing the OnePlus Watch.

With the smartwatch, the Chinese tech giant is expected to take on the likes of Mi Watch and other smartwatches from Amazfit, among others. Some of the key features of the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39 inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, 402mAh battery, 1GB of RAM and 4GB of onboard storage, a Gyroscope sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Optical heart rate and blood oxygen sensor, among others.