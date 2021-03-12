OnePlus Watch to launch on March 23, reveals company

OnePlus Watch has been in development for a long time, with the company originally teasing it around six years back. The smartwatch was originally teased back in 2015, but the idea was shelved as the company focused on growing its smartphone business. After that, the company once again started teasing the smartwatch in late 2020, but without a definite launch date. Now, it has finally confirmed the launch date for the much-awaited ‘OnePlus Watch’ via a teaser video posted on Twitter. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

The company via its OnePlus India Twitter handle has revealed that its first-ever smartwatch will launch alongside its OnePlus 9 series later this month on March 23. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed in official teaser video: Four rear cameras, curved back design

The video showcases user questions, asking the company when the watch will launch, along with background images teasing the upcoming smartwatch. The background images showcase that the watch will feature a textured wrist strap along with a circular dial.

OnePlus Watch design leaked

The upcoming OnePlus Watch recently appeared on the SIRIM certification website in Malaysia. The certification website reveals that the device will sport the model number W310GB and will feature a circular dial.

To recall, OnePlus got its upcoming smartwatch with BIS in India under the model number W501GB. Whereas, the company has registered both the models with DPMA in Germany. We expect that one model might be the WiFi variant whereas, the other one might feature LTE capabilities or it could just be different sizes. Take this with a pinch of salt, considering that the company has not confirmed what the model numbers signify as of now.

Back in September, leakster Max J stated that the OnePlus Watch will feature a circular dial. Later on, he also revealed that the smartwatch will not run Google’s WearOS, indicating that the device will run a custom operating system, similar to Samsung’s Tizen OS.

Back in January, a teardown of the OnePlus Health app revealed a number of circular watch faces, which are expected to roll out as base faces for the Watch at its launch.