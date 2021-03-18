OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, as speculated previously. He said in a reply to a OnePlus forum member that the company will go with a smart wear operating system based on RTOS (real-time operating system). Also Read - OnePlus phones to use Oppo ColorOS in China, says official announcement

"We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we've been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch," revealed Lau.

Apart from this, he also put out a blog post detailing the launch of the first-ever OnePlus Watch, which will make its debut on March 23 alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series. Though he did not reveal any specifications, he did hint at a stunning design, seamless connectivity between OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smartwear devices and OnePlus TVs, as well as, a best-in-class experience at an affordable price.

“We won’t give away too much right now, but we’ll leave you with this for now: Our priority for devices that are part of the OnePlus ecosystem is to offer fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience. And the new OnePlus Watch is no exception,” the post read.

OnePlus Watch specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba), the OnePlus Watch will sport a 46mm circular dial. Among key features will be an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, automatic workout detection, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, it is said to come in two colour options – silver and black.

OnePlus Watch users will also be able to make or answer phone calls and control music playback on their smartphone. The processor is not known at this point, though it will come with 4GB of RAM. It will also double up as a remote for OnePlus TVs and will support the company’s Warp Charge technology. It is said to offer a week’s worth of battery life in just 20 minutes of charge.

OnePlus is planning to launch its smartwatch in LTE as well as standard variants. Though the company has hinted at affordable pricing, we will need to wait for an official launch know more on this front.