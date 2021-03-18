comscore OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • OnePlus Watch will have stunning design, affordable price: CEO Pete Lau
News

OnePlus Watch will have stunning design, affordable price: CEO Pete Lau

Wearables

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau also put out a blog post detailing the launch of the first-ever OnePlus Watch, which will make its debut on March 23 alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series.

oneplus-watch

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, as speculated previously. He said in a reply to a OnePlus forum member that the company will go with a smart wear operating system based on RTOS (real-time operating system). Also Read - OnePlus phones to use Oppo ColorOS in China, says official announcement

“We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” revealed Lau. Also Read - OnePlus confirms another key spec of OnePlus 9 series: Snapdragon 888 5G SoC it is

Apart from this, he also put out a blog post detailing the launch of the first-ever OnePlus Watch, which will make its debut on March 23 alongside the flagship OnePlus 9 series. Though he did not reveal any specifications, he did hint at a stunning design, seamless connectivity between OnePlus smartphones, audio peripherals, smartwear devices and OnePlus TVs, as well as, a best-in-class experience at an affordable price. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get LTPO display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

“We won’t give away too much right now, but we’ll leave you with this for now: Our priority for devices that are part of the OnePlus ecosystem is to offer fashionable designs, provide seamless connectivity and deliver a best-in-class user experience. And the new OnePlus Watch is no exception,” the post read.

OnePlus Watch specifications (Expected)

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal (via Pricebaba), the OnePlus Watch will sport a 46mm circular dial. Among key features will be an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, automatic workout detection, SpO2 sensor, and more. Further, it is said to come in two colour options – silver and black.

OnePlus Watch users will also be able to make or answer phone calls and control music playback on their smartphone. The processor is not known at this point, though it will come with 4GB of RAM. It will also double up as a remote for OnePlus TVs and will support the company’s Warp Charge technology. It is said to offer a week’s worth of battery life in just 20 minutes of charge.

OnePlus is planning to launch its smartwatch in LTE as well as standard variants. Though the company has hinted at affordable pricing, we will need to wait for an official launch know more on this front.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 18, 2021 9:07 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched
News
Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched
Fortnite season 6 brings new primal theme with Lara Croft, Neymar skin

Gaming

Fortnite season 6 brings new primal theme with Lara Croft, Neymar skin

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Photo Gallery

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Photo Gallery

Top five educational games for kids: Animal Jam, Way of the Turtle, and more

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Apps

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Gaming

Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others

Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Galaxy M12 sale starts today for Prime members: Worth buying at Rs 10,999?

Is the Canon EOS M50 Mark II a worthy upgrade? We find out

Beginners guide to purchasing a budget smartwatch

How to find COVID-19 testing centres in India

Upcoming smartphone launches in India in March 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, company confirms

Wearables

OnePlus Watch will not run WearOS, company confirms
OnePlus phones to now use Oppo ColorOS for Chinese market

News

OnePlus phones to now use Oppo ColorOS for Chinese market
Snapdragon 888 5G SoC confirmed for OnePlus 9 series ahead of March 23 launch

Mobiles

Snapdragon 888 5G SoC confirmed for OnePlus 9 series ahead of March 23 launch
OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

News

OnePlus 9 Pro confirmed to get LTPO display tech, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G और Galaxy A72 हुए लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा समेत मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

Samsung Galaxy A22 का कैमरा स्पेसिफिकेशन हुआ लीक, जून में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Vivo Y72 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh की बैटरी

Redmi Smart TV X Series भारत में लॉन्च, कीमत 32999 रुपये से शुरू

iQOO Neo 5 5G हुआ लॉन्च, मिलता है 12GB RAM और 120Hz AMOLED डिस्प्ले

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched
News
Second-generation Google Nest Hub with opt-in Sleep Sensing launched
Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations

Apps

Apple Maps latest update showcases Covid-19 vaccine locations
Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport

Gaming

Xbox cloud gaming teased by Xbox boss on Surface Pro tablet at airport
Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others

Gaming

Xbox Game Pass brings latest Star Wars title among others
Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A72 launched with 5,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

new arrivals in india

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers