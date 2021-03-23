OnePlus after a long wait has finally launched its first smartwatch, called the OnePlus Watch. Key features of the OnePlus Watch include a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display, an IP68 dust and water resistance rating more. Apart from this, the watch runs the company’s own custom operating system. Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the new smartwatch. Also Read - OnePlus 9R with Hasselblad cameras launched specially for India: Starts at Rs 39,999

OnePlus Watch: Price in India

OnePlus Watch Classic Edition is priced at Rs 16,999. The company is yet to announce the availability details of the same. The company has not revealed the pricing or availability details of the OnePlus Watch Cobolt limited edition. The watch will be made available in two colour options: Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black. The company has also launched the OnePlus Watch Cobolt limited edition, which comes with sapphire glass top. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro with Hasselblad-branded cameras now official: Price, features and more

OnePlus Watch: Specifications

OnePlus Watch sports a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 454×454 pixels. It features a 46mm circular dial. The watch features a 2.5D curved glass on top. The watch comes with 5ATM IP68 dust and water resistance. It comes with features like sleep monitoring, air pressure monitoring and blood oxygen level monitoring. It comes with support for over 110 workout modes. Also Read - OnePlus 9 first look: Looks stylish but does it offer the power?

It comes with TV and smartphone integration creating an ecosystem for OnePlus devices. It can act as a controller for the OnePlus TVs and as an extension for your smartphone.

The watch runs the company’s own custom developed operating system, instead of Google’s Wear OS. The device is backed by a 402mAh battery, which according to the company will last users up to 14 days on a single charge.