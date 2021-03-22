OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

The OnePlus Watch will be unveiled on March 23 alongside the OnePlus 9 series, the latter being widely revealed before its official launch. The Watch’s design has also been teased along with several of its primary features. If you wanted to consider it for your fitness goals, OnePlus CEO has just revealed information on the activity tracking aspect. The OnePlus Watch is going to feature a total of 110 sports tracking modes. Also Read - OnePlus 9R officially teased by company, could be a gaming phone

The teaser post on Twitter shows a collection of some of the 110 tracking modes. Apart from the usual modes like Walking, Running, Cycling, and Weight-Lifting, the OnePlus Watch will also feature a swimming mode, cricket mode, badminton mode, and shooting mode, among others. All of these modes also confirm an optical heart rate sensor as well. Also Read - OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular display design

OnePlus Watch details teased ahead of launch

OnePlus has officially teased the design of the Watch, which itself appears no different from Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Active 2. The Watch gets a round display with two dedicated buttons, possibly for dedicated watch functions. The display size is rumoured to measure 1.28-inches and use an OLED panel. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get faster wireless charging than most Android phones out there

In another interview, Lau denied any rumours of the OnePlus Watch running on Google’s Wear OS. Instead, OnePlus is relying on the RTOS platform for the Watch’s operating system. Lau said that they chose the RTOS platform for concerns related to the battery life and a smooth user experience.

“We chose to go with a smart wear operating system developed based on RTOS because we believe it provides you a smooth and reliable experience while offering a great battery life, covering some of the biggest concerns we’ve been hearing from people looking to buy a smartwatch,” said Pete Lau, OnePlus CEO.

The RTOS platform powers the Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro, both of which were launched a few months ago. Hence, there are chances that the OnePlus Watch could be largely based on the Realme Watch S Pro.

Leaks have revealed that the OnePlus Watch will let users control OnePlus TV models from the device itself. Similar to most watches, the OnePlus Watch is also supposed to let users control music. The Watch will also show notifications and let users interact with calls. However, nowhere does it mention that whether users can take calls from the watch directly.

The OnePlus Watch is expected to go up against the likes of the Amazfit GTS 2, Amazfit GTR 2e Realme Watch S Pro, and Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve.