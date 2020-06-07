comscore Oppo Band launched with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery
Oppo Band launched in three variants with AMOLED touchscreen, 14 days battery

The Oppo Band standard edition is already up for sale, but the other two fitness trackers are only up for pre-orders on the company website.

  Published: June 7, 2020 6:05 PM IST
Oppo has launched its new fitness trackers in China as Oppo Band, Oppo Band Fashion Edition, and Oppo Band EVA Edition. The standard variant Oppo Band is priced at RMB 199 (roughly Rs 2,100). It will be made available in Black and Pink color options. The second variant, Oppo Band Fashion Edition, will cost buyers RMB 249 (roughly Rs 2,600). It flaunts a stainless steel body capsule with TPU and alloy band instead of a plastic. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 Pro, Reno 4 launched: Price, specifications, sale date and more

The Oppo Band Fashion will come in Black and Gold color options. Lastly, the EVA Edition will retail for RMB 299 (roughly Rs 3,100). It will be offered with a unique strap, inspired by anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, report via Gadgets360. The standard edition is already up for sale, but the other two fitness trackers are only up for pre-orders on the company website in China. Also Read - Oppo Reno 4 और Reno 4 Pro हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत

Features and specifications

All the models offer a 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with 100 percent P3 wide color gamut. It’s a 2.5D curved glass screen with scratch resistance. These come with 5ATM water resistance rating as well. This means all the bands can survive up to 50 meters of water.

Oppo notes that these will come equipped with 12 sports modes. These activities are listed as outdoor run, outdoor cycling, outdoor walking, indoor cycling, indoor running, fat loss running, free training, badminton, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and weight training. The band is touted to offer 14 days of battery life in single charge, which takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge.

These fitness trackers also pack SpO2 sensor for blood oxygen monitoring. These is aslo a heart rate sensor. It includes Bluetooth v5 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Users will have option of over 160 watch faces. Basic features such as notifications from apps, calls, messages, and social media apps are supported. The Oppo Band Fashion Edition supports NFC as well.

  • Published Date: June 7, 2020 6:05 PM IST

