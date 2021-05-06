Oppo Band Vitality Edition, Enco Air TWS launched in China: Price, specs

Oppo expanding its wearable portfolio has launched the new Oppo Band Vitality Edition and Oppo Enco Air TWS in China. Notably, the Oppo Enco Air TWS already made its official appearance in Italy last year. The new Oppo products are launched alongside the new Oppo K9 5G smartphone in the home country. Also Read - Oppo Enco Air with 440mAh battery, Bluetooth v5.2: Price, specifications

Oppo Band Vitality Edition price, availability

The new Oppo Band Vitality Edition has been launched for a price of Yuan 199 (roughly Rs 2,300). The smart wearable is currently up for pre-order on Chinese e-retail platform JD.com at a discount price of Yuan 149 (roughly Rs 1,700). The new Oppo Band is available in two colour options- Orange and Blue. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G confirmed to come with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz OLED display

Oppo Band Vitality Edition specifications

The new Oppo Band Vitality Edition features a 1.1-inch coloured AMOLED panel. The smart wearable has water resistance of up to 50 meters. Similar to other fitness bands in this price range, the new Oppo Band gets regular features like real-time heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and blood, oxygen-level monitoring as well. The band offers music control and supports online payment services like Alipay, WeChat etc.

Oppo Enco Air TWS specs, price in China

As mentioned earlier, the Oppo Enco Air TWS was already showcased in Italy. The Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds feature dual-mic with AI functionality for intelligent noise cancellation. It supports voice assistant that can be triggered via gesture. It equips Advanced Audio Coding for high-definition sound quality. The new Oppo Enco Air sports 12mm dynamic driver with a titanium-plated diaphragm moving coil. It uses DNN (Deep Neutral Network) algorithm to ‘simulate the human binaural hearing system.’ The earbuds intelligently detect human voice and separate it from the ambient noise.

The Oppo Enco Air promises up to 24 hours of backup when paired with the charging case. Each earbud carries a 25mAh battery and supports 10W fast charge support via a USB-C port. It comes with a built-in Bluetooth 5.2 chip to provide a seamless audio experience. As for the price, the new Enco Air TWS earbuds are priced at Yuan 299 (roughly Rs 2,840) in China. It is available in Black, Blue, White, and Green colour option.