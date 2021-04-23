Oppo Enco Air TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earphones have been launched in Italy. The Enco Air was expected to launch alongside the Oppo K9 5G and Oppo smart band on May 6, 2021, in China However, an official Oppo press release of earlier this month reveals that Oppo Enco Air has already been announced in Italy. Also Read - Top 5 affordable blood-oxygen monitoring fitness bands to monitor COVID-19 symptoms

Among key specifications of Oppo Enco Air are intelligent call noise cancellation, advanced audio calling, and more. As per the press release, the Enco Air earphones will be available on Amazon.it as well as retail stores. Also Read - Oppo A53s is another affordable 5G phone launching in India on April 27

Oppo Enco Air price

In Italy, the Oppo Enco Air is priced at 99.90 euros, which is around Rs 9,000 on conversion. The earphones are said to be available on Amazon.it as well as consumer electronics stores in the “coming weeks”. It can be bought in two colour options of white and black. Also Read - Oppo K9 5G confirmed to come with Snapdragon 768G SoC, 90Hz OLED display

Oppo Enco Air specifications

Oppo Enco Air ship with touch controls in earbuds, which lets users stop music playback, answer incoming calls, or activate the ‘voice assistant with a gesture.

Oppo Enco Air features dual-mic with AI functionality for intelligent noise cancellation during calls. Oppo says the two microphones work together to pick-up precise voices, making them more accurate and natural, and simultaneously process the noise for clearer sound.

The earphones intelligently track the human voice and separate it from background noise in real time for enhanced call quality. Oppo Enco Air is also equipped with Advanced Audio Coding for high-definition sound quality.

Oppo Enco Air packs a 440mAh battery, which is said to offer 15 hours of talk time on a single charge. The earphones also support fast charging technology, which the company claims can offer 8 hours on listening time in just 10 minutes of charge.

In terms of connectivity, the Oppo Enco Air supports Bluetooth 5.2 for a stable connection and better audio quality of phone calls. It comes with a built-in Bluetooth 5.2 chip, which further helps in a seamless audio experience.

The HeyMelody application, which is available for free on the Google Play Store can be downloaded to better manage Oppo Enco Air software updates.