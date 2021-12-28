Oppo is planning to launch a new pair of TWS earbuds called Enco Air2 in India, reported 91Mobiles. These are likely to be the successor of Oppo Enco Air that were launched in India earlier this year. As per the report, the TWS earbuds will launch in India in either January 2022 end or early February 2022. Although the design details and specifications of the earbuds are not yet teased, but they are likely to look similar to Oppo Enco Air. Also Read - Oppo introduces Reno 7 5G New Year Edition in Velvet Red colour

Going by the report, this information was revealed by tipster Mukul Sharma recently. This will be the first time that the earbuds will launch anywhere so much is not known about these earbuds. It is expected that the TWS earbuds will come with major updates over their predecessor. For the unversed, the highlights of Oppo Enco Air TWS earbuds include 12mm dynamic drivers, 24-hour battery life and Type-C fast charging. Also Read - Why 2021 was the year of foldable display smartphones?

Additionally, the company is planning to launch a neckband in India. The Oppo Enco M32 neckband is likely to debut in India soon. Oppo has revealed the design of the neckband along with a few features. Also Read - Income Tax department conducts raids at OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Oppo India offices: Report

Oppo has confirmed that the Enco M32 neckband will offer 20 hours of playback in just 10 minutes of charge. They will weigh 33g and just like the predecessor these earphones will also attach magnetically. The short video teased by the company confirms that the earphones will house 10mm large dynamic drivers that will boost bass. In terms of colour, all we know so far is that they will be available in black colour option.

For the uninitiated, Oppo Enco M31 can transmit data up to 990kbps, via Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Each earphone comes with a 9.2mm audio driver, with an independent bass chamber. The earphones have an AI-based noise-cancellation feature so that the caller’s voice is more audible. With the IPX5 standard, these earphones are resistant to splashes of water and sweat. It only takes 10 minutes to charge via the USB-C port and listen to music for 3 hours, with a total usage time of up to 12 hours (or 6 hours on-call). The Oppo Enco M31 were launched at a price Rs 1,999.