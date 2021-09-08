comscore Oppo Enco Buds launched in India: Check price, features and more
Oppo has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds called the Enco Buds in India, which fall in the budget price range. Here are the details.

oppo enco buds

Oppo has introduced new truly wireless earbuds, the Enco Buds in India. The new earbuds come with a number of intriguing features such as AI-based noise cancellation, a claimed battery life of 24 hours, water resistance, and more.

The Oppo Enco Buds fall in the budget price range and compete with the likes of the Realme Buds Q2 Neo Dizo GoPods D, Noise Air Buds, and more.

Oppo Enco Buds arrive in India

The new Oppo earbuds come with AI-based noise cancellation that differentiates between ambient and human voices for interruption-free calling. It also gets a two-layer composite diaphragm and AAC (Advanced Audio Coding) for high-quality audio.

The earbuds come with support for Bluetooth version 5.2, which supports binaural low-latency transmission for a fast and stable connection. Mobile gamers can enjoy the convenience of super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode for well-synced gameplay. The mode can be enabled with a triple-tap gesture.

Speaking about the all-new OPPO Enco Buds, Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said “OPPO is committed to providing an integrated ecosystem of smartphones and IoT products. The Enco Buds leverage on OPPO’s decades of experience and expertise in developing award-winning audio products as diverse as MP3 and MP4 players, music phones, and Blu-ray players to cater to young consumers who want to upgrade from wired earphones to TWS for the first time without compromising on premium features and great design.”

There are more touch controls to pause/play, increase/decrease volume, and change the songs. The touch controls can be customised via the Hey Melody app.

The truly wireless earbuds come with a 40mAh battery (each) and a case that has a 400mAh battery. While the earbuds are claimed to offer a playback time of 6 hours, the case is claimed to last for 24 hours on a single charge. It also comes with IP54 water and dust resistance.

The Oppo Enco Buds come with a price tag of Rs 1,999 and will be available for purchase, starting September 14 via Flipkart. Interested buyers can get the earbuds for Rs 1,799, which is a 3-day offer, starting September 14 until September 16.

 

  • Published Date: September 8, 2021 3:12 PM IST

