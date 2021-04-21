Oppo Enco Buds launched: Price, features, specifications

Oppo has launched a new pair of truly wireless earbuds in Thailand, called the Enco Buds. The new Oppo Enco Buds are priced at Thai Baht 999 (approximately Rs 2,404) and will be made available in White and Blue colour options. The company is yet to announce availability details for other international markets including India. Also Read - Oppo A54 budget smartphone launched in India: Price, features, specs

Oppo Enco Buds feature 8mm dynamic drivers with a density of 100.6dB and a frequency response range of 20Hz-20KHz. They come with noise cancellation support, an IP54 dust and water resistance rating, automatic connections and intelligent call features. The earbuds feature an angular design, which the company claims helps the user get a better fit. The design looks quite similar to Samsung's Galaxy Buds. A single earbud measures 22.2 x 19.6 x 22.7mm and the charging case measures 67.0 x 40.4 x 27.2mm

The earbuds also feature a low latency gaming mode and have a claimed battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge along with the charging case. They connect to mobile devices using Bluetooth v5.2 and have an operational range of 10 meters. These also support high fidelity formats including AAC and SBC.

The Oppo Enco Buds are backed by a 40mAh battery inside of each earbud and a 400mAh battery inside of the charging case. The device can be charged using the USB Type-C port located on the charging case. The company claims that the device features a total battery life of 24 hours, with the earbuds taking 2 hours to charge completely and two and half hours to charge both the earbuds and charging case.