Oppo to launch Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds on November 25
News

Oppo Enco Free2i TWS earbuds to launch on November 25 along with Reno 7 series

Wearables

The Oppo China website reveals that the Oppo Enco Free 2i TWS earbuds will come with an oval-shaped charging case. The TWS earbuds will have a stem-like design and silicone ear tips. The website also confirms that the charging case will feature a Type-C port. 

  • Published: November 23, 2021 10:13 PM IST
oppo enco free 2i

Oppo is set to host a global launch event on November 25 where it will launch the Oppo Reno 7 series. In addition to that, Oppo has announced Oppo has also announced to launch a pair of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds called Oppo Enco Free 2i. These earbuds are expected to be the successor of Oppo Enco Free 2 TWS earbuds that were launched in India last year at a price of Rs 5,999. Also Read - OnePlus RT Amazon ad shows up in Google search results: Launch soon?

oppo enco free 2i, oppo enco free 2i launch, oppo Also Read - Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 could come with support for 150W fast charging: Details here

Oppo has confirmed a few specifications via its Weibo account. The Oppo China website reveals that the earbuds will come with an oval-shaped charging case. The TWS earbuds will have a stem-like design and silicone ear tips. The website also confirms that the charging case will feature a Type-C port. Also Read - Oppo Peacock foldable phone tipped to launch in India next month: Everything we know so far

For connectivity, renders shared by GizNext suggest that the TWS earbuds will come with support for Bluetooth 5.0 with a 10m range and 20Hz- 20KHz frequency range. The report did not reveal any details about battery life, capacity, water resistance rating or audio drivers of the earbuds. However, it is expected that the earbuds will offer 5 W charging speeds and might not support fast charging.  The earbuds are expected to launch in China first.

For the unversed, Oppo Reno 7 series is expected to include Oppo Reno 7, Oppo Reno 7 Pro, and Oppo Reno 7 SE. Oppo Reno 7 and Reno 7 Pro are likely to launch with the classic Kodak camera design. The smartphones will have a Sony IMX766 50-megapixel sensor followed by a 13-megapixel 2x telephoto camera. There will also be a 3-megapixel microscope camera. At the front, both smartphones are expected to have a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. Both smartphones are said to come with 6.5-inch full-HD+ OLED displays with 1,080×2,400 pixels resolution.

As per reports, Oppo Reno 7 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, coupled with 8GB or 12GB RAM options and 256GB of onboard storage. However, the Pro model is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. As per leaks, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will come in three RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 10:13 PM IST

