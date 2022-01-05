Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones with IP55 water & dust resistance launched: Price in India, features

Oppo expanding its audio portfolio in India has launched the new Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones. Successor to the Enco M31 earphones, it comes with 10mm dynamic drivers, IP55 rated water and dust resistance, and flash charging technology. Here are the features, price, availability of the new Oppo Enco M32 earphones. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo could face Rs 1000 crore fine for violating Income Tax laws

Oppo Enco M32 earphones price in India, availability

Oppo Enco M32 has been priced at Rs 1,799 in India. However, those who purchase during the first sale can grab the earphones at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,499. The first sale will commence on January 10 and continue till January 12 on Amazon and the Oppo online store. The earphones will be available only in a single colour option- Black.

Oppo Enco M32 earphones specifications

As far as specs are concerned, the Oppo Enco M32 neckband-style earphones feature 10mm titanium-plated composite diaphragm dynamic drivers. The earphones with dynamic drivers are claimed to deliver balanced sound with discernible bass, clear mids, and crisp highs. It supports Bluetooth AAC audio codec and has an independent sound cavity that delivers an immersive audio experience.

For controlling and accepting/rejecting calls, the earphones offer two physical keys and a multifunction button to activate voice assistants. The new Oppo M32 has IP55 rated water and dust resistance, and has a dual-device fast switching feature.

The earphones are rated to deliver up to 20 hours of playback in 10 minutes of quick charging, courtesy of flash charging technology. It packs 220mAh battery and is said to charge up to 100 percent in 35 minutes via the USB-C port. As for total usage, one can expect up to 28 hours of music playback on a single charge.