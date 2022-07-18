comscore Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Oppo Enco X2 Tws Earbuds Launched In India Check Price Specs Availability
News

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Wearables

The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999 in India and they will be available in India in Black and White colour variants starting July 25.

Oppo Enco X2

Image: Oppo

Oppo today hosted a special event in India wherein the company launched its Reno8 series smartphones, consisting of the Oppo Reno8 5G and the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, and its first tablet, the Oppo Pad Air in India. In addition to that, the company launched the Oppo Enco X2 TWS buds in India. The newly launched Oppo Enco X2 TWS buds join the league of other Enco-series TWS earbuds, which includes the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro, Oppo Enco Air and Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds in India. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly launched Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999 in India and they will be available in India in Black and White colour variants starting July 25 via Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail stores. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Specs comparison

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Enco TWS earbuds come with 11mm dynamic driver with 6mm planar diaphragm. They offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and they feature support for and Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system, which is co-developed with Dynaudio. This technology enables this pair of TWS earbuds to produce a more balanced high-resolution sound. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The newly launched Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds also feature support for new bone conduction sensors for voice pickup. Oppo says that these built-in sensors enable this pair of TWS earbuds to accurately capture the users’ sound vibrations and better pick up their voice in noisy surroundings. It also helps in improving its overall responsiveness.

Apart from the above mentioned features, the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds also feature support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. The TWS earbuds features support for several noise control modes, which includes smart noise cancellation, max noise cancellation, moderate noise cancellation, mild noise cancellation, transparency, and vocal enhancement.

As far as the battery is concerned, the charging case comes with a 566mAh battery while each bud comes with a 57mAh battery. Oppo says that the earbuds can last for up to 40 hours after a full charge of the charging case and that five minutes of charge gives users up to two hours of music playback time.

Additional features include IP54 dust and water resistant coating and Bluetooth version 5.2 for connectivity.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 18, 2022 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks
Photo Gallery
Oppo Reno8 Pro launched in India at Rs 45,999 : Check out how it looks
Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Deals

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Mobiles

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Mobiles

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Amazon reveals Prime Day 2022 deals on Alexa, Fire TV, and Kindle

Oppo launches its first tablet in India: Check details

Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3

Oppo Reno8 series launched in India: Check details

Explained: AiTM phishing attack, how it works

Delhi to Mumbai e-Highway: How the face of Indian highways might change soon

Bluetooth s biggest update is coming to your headphones this year

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Related Topics

Latest Videos

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video

News

TECNO Spark 9 Revealed ahead of its official Launch, Know its Specifications and Details in this video
WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More

News

WhatsApp New Feature Update, Now User Can Upload Voice Notes On Their Status, Check Out the Video To Know More
Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999