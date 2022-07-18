Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched in India: Check details

Oppo today hosted a special event in India wherein the company launched its Reno8 series smartphones, consisting of the Oppo Reno8 5G and the Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, and its first tablet, the Oppo Pad Air in India. In addition to that, the company launched the Oppo Enco X2 TWS buds in India. The newly launched Oppo Enco X2 TWS buds join the league of other Enco-series TWS earbuds, which includes the Oppo Enco Air2 Pro, Oppo Enco Air and Oppo Enco Buds TWS earbuds in India. Also Read - Oppo Pad Air launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds price and availability

As far as pricing is concerned, the newly launched Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 10,999 in India and they will be available in India in Black and White colour variants starting July 25 via Flipkart, Oppo Store and mainline retail stores. Also Read - Oppo Reno 8 Pro vs OnePlus 10R vs Realme GT Neo 3: Specs comparison

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Oppo Enco TWS earbuds come with 11mm dynamic driver with 6mm planar diaphragm. They offer a frequency response range of 20Hz to 40kHz and they feature support for and Dolby Atmos Binaural Recording Super Dynamic Balance Enhanced Engine (SuperDBEE) acoustic system, which is co-developed with Dynaudio. This technology enables this pair of TWS earbuds to produce a more balanced high-resolution sound. Also Read - Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

The newly launched Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds also feature support for new bone conduction sensors for voice pickup. Oppo says that these built-in sensors enable this pair of TWS earbuds to accurately capture the users’ sound vibrations and better pick up their voice in noisy surroundings. It also helps in improving its overall responsiveness.

Apart from the above mentioned features, the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds also feature support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) technology. The TWS earbuds features support for several noise control modes, which includes smart noise cancellation, max noise cancellation, moderate noise cancellation, mild noise cancellation, transparency, and vocal enhancement.

As far as the battery is concerned, the charging case comes with a 566mAh battery while each bud comes with a 57mAh battery. Oppo says that the earbuds can last for up to 40 hours after a full charge of the charging case and that five minutes of charge gives users up to two hours of music playback time.

Additional features include IP54 dust and water resistant coating and Bluetooth version 5.2 for connectivity.