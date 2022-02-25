comscore Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation
News

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are equipped with a quad magnet planar tweeter and ultralight diaphragm with 11mm dynamic drivers. The company has given SuperDBEE Coaxial Dual Driver System.

oppo enco x2 tws

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo unveiled its Enco X2 TWS earbuds with several fascinating features, including SuperDBEE Coaxial Dual Driver System, 11mm dynamic drivers, and more. The company launched earbuds via its virtual event. The Enco X2 earbuds are launched alongside flagship Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones. The smartphones are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 SoCs, respectively.

Price

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are priced at EUR 199 (Approx. Rs. 16,800). The sale and purchase of the earbuds will start in mid-April. However. The company is yet to reveal the India launch and pricing details of Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Specifications

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are equipped with a quad magnet planar tweeter and ultralight diaphragm with 11mm dynamic drivers. The company has given SuperDBEE Coaxial Dual Driver System. Additionally, there is support for LHDC 4.0 codec for high-resolution audio streaming.

According to the company, the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds offer “wideband” active noise cancellation (ANC) with 45dB of noise cancellation depth.

The new wireless earphones feature a cobblestone design similar to the current language of the company. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are certified for wireless Hi-Res audio and come with Bluetooth v5.2 support. Oppo says the earbuds also come equipped with a binaural audio system developed with Dolby Audio, aimed at vloggers and content creators.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 25, 2022 1:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

News

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

Apple could soon fix FaceID issues without replacing the entire iPhone

Mobiles

Apple could soon fix FaceID issues without replacing the entire iPhone

Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

हिंदी समाचार

सैमसंग ने सस्ते में लॉन्च किया 5000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे वाला फोन

BoAt Watch Blaze भारत में लॉन्च, SpO2 सपोर्ट के साथ मिल रहे ये शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

सावधान! आपके सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट्स को कंट्रोल कर सकता है यह खतरनाक मेलवेयर

फ्री फायर बैन से बढ़ी सिंगापुर की चिंता, हुआ करोड़ों का नुकसान

रियलमी का एक और 5G फोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, आ गई डेट

Latest Videos

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India

News

WhatsApp New Feature | Users can Now choose audience for their status updates | BGR India
iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE

Hands On

iQOO 9 Pro Smartphone Launched | UNBOXING | #MONSTERINSIDE
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India

News

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch | Know its Price and Features | BGR India
5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

News

Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
Apps
Reddit gets new Discover tab for photos, videos
How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to remove Facebook profile from Instagram: Follow these simple steps
Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Wearables

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more
This new malware can take control of your social media accounts

News

This new malware can take control of your social media accounts
Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11 Pro could launch in March: Here s the expected price, specifications, and features

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers