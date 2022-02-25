Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds launched with dual drivers, active noise cancellation: Check price, features, more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo unveiled its Enco X2 TWS earbuds with several fascinating features, including SuperDBEE Coaxial Dual Driver System, 11mm dynamic drivers, and more. The company launched earbuds via its virtual event. The Enco X2 earbuds are launched alongside flagship Oppo Find X5 and Oppo Find X5 Pro smartphones. The smartphones are equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and Snapdragon 888 SoCs, respectively.

Price

The Oppo Enco X2 earbuds are priced at EUR 199 (Approx. Rs. 16,800). The sale and purchase of the earbuds will start in mid-April. However. The company is yet to reveal the India launch and pricing details of Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds.

Finally, to play us out – here's the groundbreaking #OPPOEncoX2 with unmatched 14-hour battery life and Binaural Recording, an industry-first for TWS earbuds. Sounds good to us! How about you? 😉 pic.twitter.com/uaLPtmjAei — OPPO (@oppo) February 24, 2022

Specifications

Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are equipped with a quad magnet planar tweeter and ultralight diaphragm with 11mm dynamic drivers. The company has given SuperDBEE Coaxial Dual Driver System. Additionally, there is support for LHDC 4.0 codec for high-resolution audio streaming.

According to the company, the Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds offer “wideband” active noise cancellation (ANC) with 45dB of noise cancellation depth.

The new wireless earphones feature a cobblestone design similar to the current language of the company. The Oppo Enco X2 TWS earbuds are certified for wireless Hi-Res audio and come with Bluetooth v5.2 support. Oppo says the earbuds also come equipped with a binaural audio system developed with Dolby Audio, aimed at vloggers and content creators.