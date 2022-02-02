comscore Oppo Watch Free to debut in India along side Reno7 series on February 4
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Oppo confirms to launch Oppo Watch Free on February 4 in India
News

Oppo confirms to launch Oppo Watch Free on February 4 in India

Wearables

As per the official Oppo teaser, Oppo Watch Free will come with a rectangular display. It will be available in a black colour option.

oppo watch free

Oppo has announced to launch Oppo Watch Free smartwatch alongside the much-awaited Oppo Reno7 series in India on February 4. As per the official teaser, the smartwatch will come with a rectangular display. It will be available in a black colour option. For the unversed, Oppo Watch Free has already debuted in China. The India variant is likely to come with the same specifications and features as the China variant. Also Read - Oppo Watch Free set to launch in India soon, listed on official website

Oppo Watch Free expected specifications

Going by the China variant, Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes, including Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Kayaking, Rowing, Cricket, and many others. The smartwatch can automatically track four sports, including Elliptical Machine, Running, Rowing Machine, and Walking. The company has launched this smartwatch in the fitness segment, so the watch can also track the users’ blood oxygen saturation level and heart rate.

The smartwatch features a 1.64-inch (280×456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 2.5D curved glass. Its pixel density is 326 pixels per inch. In terms of connectivity, this watch has been launched with Bluetooth BLE version 5, which connects to any smartphone if it works on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Coming to the battery, the device packs a 230mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life in Light Battery Life mode and takes 75 minutes to charge the watch fully.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 2, 2022 12:01 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated: Follow these simple steps
Want to pursue a career in gaming or animation in India? There s good news for you

News

Want to pursue a career in gaming or animation in India? There s good news for you

Oppo Watch Free to debut in India along side Reno7 series on February 4

Wearables

Oppo Watch Free to debut in India along side Reno7 series on February 4

Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

News

Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India

News

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

How to get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated: Follow these simple steps

Want to pursue a career in gaming or animation in India? There s good news for you

Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

What is an ePassport

Union Budget 2022: Why govt is pushing battery swapping technology for EVs

Union Budget 2022: Indian EV brands react to new battery swapping policy

What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Explained | SIM vs eSIM vs iSIM

Related Topics

Related Stories

Oppo Watch Free to debut in India along side Reno7 series on February 4

Wearables

Oppo Watch Free to debut in India along side Reno7 series on February 4
Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features

Wearables

Oppo Watch Free to launch in India soon, listed on official website: Check price, specifications, features

हिंदी समाचार

Crypto से कमाई पर लगा 30% टैक्स, तो क्या बोले WazirX, CoinSwitch और ZebPay

Garena Free Fire Redeem Code for Today (2 February): आज फ्री में मिलेंगे 80000 Diamond समेत कई रिवॉर्ड, जानें कैसे रिडीम करें कोड

Free Fire के लिए खास है फरवरी, All Squad Beatz इवेंट की डेट रिवील

OnePlus का सस्ता स्मार्टफोन OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, 64MP कैमरे के साथ मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन

WhatsApp ने भारतीय यूजर्स के खिलाफ की कड़ी कार्रवाई, बैन हुए 20 लाख से ज्यादा अकाउंट

Latest Videos

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India

Features

What is an E-Passport ? Know It's Benefits and Features | BGR India
iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India

News

iPhone 13 Lookalike Gionee G13 Pro Launched Around Rs.6000 | Know It's Other Features | BGR India
Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem

News

Google Android Auto App Bug Gets Fixed | Know How To Resolve Text Message Problem
Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

Lenovo Legion Y90 to be Launched as world's first phone with 22GB RAM

News

How to get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated: Follow these simple steps
How To
How to get Universal Travel Pass if you are fully vaccinated: Follow these simple steps
Want to pursue a career in gaming or animation in India? There s good news for you

News

Want to pursue a career in gaming or animation in India? There s good news for you
Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8

News

Gmail s next big update is coming on February 8
Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India

News

Apple might have started testing iPhone SE 3, two iPad models in India
OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Ultra design leaks in a patent image: Check details

new arrivals in india

Micromax In Note 2
Micromax In Note 2

13,490

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Best Sellers