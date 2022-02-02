Oppo has announced to launch Oppo Watch Free smartwatch alongside the much-awaited Oppo Reno7 series in India on February 4. As per the official teaser, the smartwatch will come with a rectangular display. It will be available in a black colour option. For the unversed, Oppo Watch Free has already debuted in China. The India variant is likely to come with the same specifications and features as the China variant. Also Read - Oppo Watch Free set to launch in India soon, listed on official website

From your daily schedule to following a healthy routine, plan anything and everything with #OPPOWatchFree. Designed to perfection, it ensures a seamless experience like never before.

Oppo Watch Free expected specifications

Going by the China variant, Oppo Watch Free has more than 100 sports modes, including Volleyball, Swimming, Badminton, Kayaking, Rowing, Cricket, and many others. The smartwatch can automatically track four sports, including Elliptical Machine, Running, Rowing Machine, and Walking. The company has launched this smartwatch in the fitness segment, so the watch can also track the users’ blood oxygen saturation level and heart rate.

The smartwatch features a 1.64-inch (280×456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 2.5D curved glass. Its pixel density is 326 pixels per inch. In terms of connectivity, this watch has been launched with Bluetooth BLE version 5, which connects to any smartphone if it works on Android 6.0 or iOS 10.0 and above.

Coming to the battery, the device packs a 230mAh battery that offers up to 14 days of battery life in Light Battery Life mode and takes 75 minutes to charge the watch fully.