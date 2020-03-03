comscore Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed
Oppo smartwatch launch set for March 6; design and colors revealed

Oppo is all set to launch its first wearable on March 6, and ahead of the official unveiling, the design of the watch has also been revealed.

  • Updated: March 3, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Oppo smartwatch

Oppo has been teasing the design and features of its upcoming smartwatch for quite some time now. Now, the brand has finally revealed the launch date of its Oppo smartwatch. The company is all set to launch its first wearable on March 6, and ahead of the official unveiling, the design of the watch has also been revealed. The design of the device completely looks like a copy of Apple’s smartwatches.

Oppo has shared an image on Weibo, which confirms that the smartwatch will be available in two color options. These could be gold and black. It is expected to offer the wearable in other color options too. The teased image also confirms that the smartwatch will feature a speakerphone, and users will be able to talk on it. The official image shows incoming call, in-screen call as well as a loudspeaker icon.

Previously, the device was rumored to a curved display, and it is likely to run Google’s Wear OS. The smartwatch will come with an aggressive price tag to fight the tough competition. In addition, the smartwatch won’t be as large in size as some other rivals. Besides, Oppo will launch also the Find X2 smartphone, alongside the smartwatch on March 6.

Earlier, the brand had plans to launch the Find X2 ahead of MWC 2020, but that didn’t happen due to the coronavirus outbreak. The upcoming Oppo Find X2 is expected to have a design similar to that of the Find X. The cited source has shared a media invite that doesn’t mention the name of the device. It is at least confirmed that Oppo will launch a new phone on March 6, which could be Find X2. Alongside the Find X2, Oppo is also expected to launch its first smartwatch.

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at a curved display and Google Wear OS

Oppo smartwatch photo hints at a curved display and Google Wear OS

The company has been teasing the design of its upcoming watch for quite some time now. The smartphone scores 913 in single-core performance and 3,308. These are the highest scores amongst the Android smartphones seen on Geekbench 5, reports GSMArena. This includes all other Android devices based on Qualcomm or Exynos chipsets. The Oppo Find X2 series of smartphones will feature 120Hz refresh rate screens, QHD resolutions and 240Hz touch sampling.

  • Published Date: March 3, 2020 11:32 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 3, 2020 11:37 AM IST

