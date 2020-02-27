Oppo smartwatch photo hints at Google Wear OS

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is currently working on its first smartwatch. The company has not shared much information about the upcoming smartphone beyond the design. To compensate, there is some leaked information available about the wearable smartwatch. We are still not sure about when the company plans to launch the smartwatch. However, it is likely that the smartphone maker will likely bring the smartwatch to market with its Oppo Find X2. Now, months after the initial rumors and official render, the first real-world image of the wearable device has leaked online. The image confirms some of the past rumors while providing some new details about the upcoming wearable.

Oppo smartwatch with Google Wear OS; details

According to a report from IndiaShopps, the real world image of the Oppo Smartwatch surfaced on Weibo. This image showcased the curved display on the smartwatch along with the software interface. Digging further, the smartwatch seems to be running Google Wear OS. This is in contrast with past reports about a custom Oppo-developed interface. The company is likely to follow Xiaomi is working with Google for Wear OS. As per the report, the smartwatch will come with an aggressive price tag to fight the competition. In addition, the smartwatch won’t be as large in size as some other rivals.

Watch: Realme X50 Pro 5G First Impressions

Looking back, the smartphone is also expected to feature an ECG sensor. However, Oppo has not teased or talked about such a feature. It is possible that the smartphone maker is planning a surprise or still working on optimizing the tracking algorithms. According to a past report, Oppo is all set to launch its flagship Oppo Find X2 on March 6.

As noted above, the company will likely launch the smartwatch along with Find X. This launch was scheduled to take place at MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2020. However, the cancellation of the conference forced Oppo to push the launch back.