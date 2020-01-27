Oppo smartwatch tipped to come with ECG support

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has been trying its hand at other services besides smartphones as well. The company recently revealed its plans to dive into IoT services and even wearables. Now, it is revealed that the brand’s first wearable, the Oppo smartwatch, is set to be launched sooner than we expected.

Oppo hasn’t revealed when exactly its smartwatch will launch. However, we know that the watch will launch in the first quarter of 2020. That leaves us with about two months and a week for the watch to launch. It is expected that the watch will launch alongside the Oppo Find X2 on February 19.

Watch: Oppo F15 First Impressions

Now we have new information which suggests that the watch will launch with ECG (Electrocardiogram) capabilities. The information comes from reliable leaker Digital Chat Station’s Weibo account. ECG capabilities will allow users wearing the smartwatch to test if their heart has abnormalities or irregular rhythm.

Currently, very few smartwatches out there offer ECG capabilities. These include the Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Withings Move ECG, and the Huami Amazfit Verge. While these products already offer the feature, Oppo might add a few more features too set its debut smartwatch apart.

Oppo Smartwatch: What else do we know?

The brand will also reportedly use a square display on the smartwatch. The square display might somewhat resemble what the Apple Watch Series 5 or the Mi Watch looks like. In 2019, Oppo Vice President Brian Shen made a post of Weibo comparing square watch dials with circular ones. This was around the time when the Xiaomi Mi Watch was being criticised for ‘copying’ the Apple Watch Series 5. Shen mentioned that the square display allowed more information to be displayed on the screen. However, Shen also mentioned that circular dials are a more favorable design choice since they resemble traditional watches.