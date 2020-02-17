comscore Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon
Oppo smartwatch with 3D curved screen teased; likely to launch soon

The teaser suggests that the Oppo watch will feature a curved screen. The screen will be covered with 3D curved glass.

  Published: February 17, 2020 6:01 PM IST
Oppo Vice President Brian Shen has teased the launch of the upcoming smartwatch. Shen has shared an image of the smartwatch on Twitter, revealing the design of the device. The teaser suggests that the Oppo watch will feature a curved screen. The screen will be covered with 3D curved glass. It will come with a square-faced watch and could sport an OLED display.

The curved display gives the watch a premium look. The teaser shows a silver/gray frame and black leather straps too. Oppo is expected to launch the smartwatch in color variants. The design also looks quite identical to the current generation Apple Watch design. Oppo hasn’t revealed when exactly its smartwatch will launch. Previously, Shen said that the company has used a flexible screen that offers a curved design.

The previous Oppo smartwatch image showcases Rose gold silicone strap and the metal chassis. Shen says that it could be the best-looking smartwatch this year. Rumors suggest that Oppo might launch the smartwatch in a leather strap option and might feature a 5G version for standalone calling. Previously, a report had suggested that the watch will launch with ECG (Electrocardiogram) capabilities. It will allow users wearing the smartwatch to test if their heart has abnormalities or irregular rhythm.

Oppo R17, Reno 2Z update rolling out with January 2020 security patch

Currently, very few smartwatches are out there offering ECG capabilities. These include the Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Withings Move ECG, and the Huami Amazfit Verge. While these products already offer the feature, Oppo might add a few more features too set its debut smartwatch apart. It is expected that the Oppo smartwatch will launch alongside the Oppo Find X2 on February 19.

  Published Date: February 17, 2020 6:01 PM IST

