Oppo teases Apple Watch-like smartwatch with curved screen

Oppo hasn’t revealed when exactly its smartwatch will launch, but its VP Brian Shen on Wednesday shared the first image of the company’s first smartwatch.

  • Published: January 30, 2020 12:29 PM IST
Oppo recently at its ‘INNO DAY’ conference revealed plans to foray in wearables segments and even IoT services. The company said it plans to launch smartwatches in Q1, 2020, and most reports have suggested that the brand’s first wearable, the Oppo smartwatch, might launch very soon.

Oppo hasn’t revealed when exactly its smartwatch will launch, but its VP Brian Shen on Wednesday shared the first image of the company’s first smartwatch. The shared official design looks quite identical to current generation Apple Watch design. Shen said that the company has used a flexible screen that offers a curved design.

The Oppo smartwatch image showcases Rose gold silicone strap and the metal chasis. Shen says that it could be the best-looking smartwatch this year. Rumors suggest that Oppo might launch the smartwatch in a leather strap option and might feature 5G version for standalone calling. Previously, a report had suggested that the watch will launch with ECG (Electrocardiogram) capabilities. It will allow users wearing the smartwatch to test if their heart has abnormalities or irregular rhythm.

Currently, very few smartwatches are out there offering ECG capabilities. These include the Apple Watch Series 5, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, Withings Move ECG, and the Huami Amazfit Verge. While these products already offer the feature, Oppo might add a few more features too set its debut smartwatch apart. It is expected that the Oppo smartwatch will launch alongside the Oppo Find X2 on February 19.

